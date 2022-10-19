Brazil's Bolsonaro caught off guard by campaign's ugly closing chapter

Brazil's unexpectedly close presidential race has taken an ugly turn in the final weeks ahead of an Oct 30 runoff vote, even by the bruising standards of the past year, with insinuations of cannibalism, pedophilia and devil worship.

The tone shifted so quickly that the campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro, who won office four years ago with an aggressive digital assault on rivals, was put on the defensive, losing precious time for his strategy to come from behind and win reelection.

Two senior aides to Bolsonaro said his campaign was taken aback by the effectiveness of attacks from leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and allies, who seized on both old videos and recent slip-ups to leave the right-wing incumbent scrambling.

"It did us a lot of damage," one of the campaign aides said on condition of anonymity.

In one line of attack, Lula allies dug up a 2016 interview in which Bolsonaro said he was willing to eat human flesh in an unspecified indigenous ritual. In another, they circulated old images of Bolsonaro speaking at Masonic lodges, considered pagan temples by some of his evangelical Christian allies.

In the most explosive attack yet, Lula's campaign made an attack ad from Bolsonaro's anecdote on a Friday podcast about visiting the home of adolescent Venezuelan migrant girls who he suggested were preparing to prostitute themselves.