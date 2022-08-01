Awami League wants next election to be held exclusively through EVMs

The Awami League has demanded voting through electronic machines in all constituencies in the next parliamentary polls amid the BNP’s opposition to Election Commission’s plan to use the machines in one-third of the seats.
During a dialogue with the EC on Sunday, the ruling party also assured the commission to support its efforts to hold free and fair polls.
The other demands of the party include the exclusion of police and administrative officials, who were “unfairly” appointed during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government, from poll duty.
The BNP did not join the talks as it threatened to stage a boycott of the polls and a movement to oust the Sheikh Hasina government if the elections are not held with a caretaker government in power.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said during the talks the party does not see an alternative to Electronic Voting Machines, or EVMs, to stop vote rigging.
Although the EVMs increased the level of transparency in elections, the BNP opposes the machines to pull the polls into question, he added.
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said most of the 28 parties that joined the polls do not favour EVMs.
“All the parties do not agree to the use of EVMs. So, we will take a decision on our own,” he said.