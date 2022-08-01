Awami League wants next election to be held exclusively through EVMs

The other demands of the party include the exclusion of police and administrative officials, who were “unfairly” appointed during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government, from poll duty.

The BNP did not join the talks as it threatened to stage a boycott of the polls and a movement to oust the Sheikh Hasina government if the elections are not held with a caretaker government in power.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said during the talks the party does not see an alternative to Electronic Voting Machines, or EVMs, to stop vote rigging.