Democratic Front, a new force aimed to unseat government, emerges

A new coalition of seven fringe parties fighting for political relevance, styled “Democratic Front”, has emerged on the political landscape wanting to overthrow the government.

The parties that formed the alliance are the Jatiya Samagtatrik Dal or JSD, Nagorik Oikya, Bangladesh Revolutionary Workers Party, Ganasanghati Andolan, Gana Adhikar Parishad, Bhasani Followers Council and Rastra Sangskar Andolan.

While officially announcing the coalition on Monday, JSD President ASM Abdur Rab said the Democratic Front seeks to establish a Bangladesh “in the spirit of the Liberation War and people’s desires” backed by the country’s history.

It aims to topple the government, bring changes to how the state runs and carry out governance and constitutional reforms, he added.

Rab called on people from all walks of life to establish “war councils of the Democratic Front” in every district, Upazila, municipality, industry and association.

The formation of this coalition caused a splinter in the Left Democratic Alliance several months ago as Revolutionary Workers Party and Ganasanghati Andolan broke off from the left alliance to join in.