Little-known Penny Mordaunt ready to run again for Britain's top job

Then, Mordaunt promised to rely more on her cabinet team of top ministers, breaking with what some Conservatives felt became the "Boris show" in Number 10 Downing Street under Johnson.

She also promoted her patriotism, talking about her memories of the Falkland's conflict that helped to define former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

"Recently, I think we've lost a sense of ourselves," she told supporters at her first leadership launch on July 13.

SPLASH

Largely unknown outside Westminster prior to taking an early opinion poll lead among Conservative Party members earlier this year, the public might have first seen Mordaunt on the reality TV show Splash! in 2014, where celebrities learnt to dive. She performed a belly flop.

She also peppered a speech in parliament the year before with the word "cock" as part of a bet with her friends, much to the delight of other lawmakers.

But earlier this year, as she became tipped to replace Johnson, Mordaunt was soon the target of criticism in the media and from some of her colleagues.

Former Brexit negotiator David Frost said Mordaunt did not "master detail" and the Daily Mail quoted an unnamed minister as saying "she's lazy".

A source from her campaign responded to Frost's remarks by saying: "Penny has nothing but respect for Lord Frost."

But a tweet on Mordaunt's account, swiftly deleted by her team, was published the day of the vote saying that any Conservative lawmaker voting for Sunak or Truss would "murder the party you love", undermining her pledge to campaign cleanly.

Mordaunt was born in Devon in the southwest of England in 1973, the daughter of a soldier and a teacher.

The family moved to Portsmouth when she was young and she has recalled watching soldiers in ships set off to fight for the Falklands: "It taught me that my country stands up to bullies."

She lost her mother to breast cancer at 15, taking on the role of helping two brothers, while her father was also diagnosed with cancer the following year.

"It was pretty relentless in terms of stresses and losing a parent, you're trying to deal with all of that and study, run a house, look after two brothers," she told the Sunday Times in 2019.

After finishing school, Mordaunt worked in a Romanian orphanage after the country's 1989 revolution, which she cites for prompting an interest in politics, and at university, she covered some of her costs by working as a magician's assistant.

Early jobs included working as a press officer for former Conservative leader William Hague and as head of foreign press for George W Bush's successful 2000 U.S. presidential campaign.

Mordaunt was elected to parliament in 2010 for Portsmouth North and swiftly became a minister. Her first post came as a local government minister in 2014, followed by armed forces minister and disabilities minister.

She joined May’s cabinet in 2017 as international development minister but a stint as defence secretary lasted just 85 days, when she was sacked by Johnson, reportedly for backing Hunt in his leadership campaign. Johnson eventually brought Mordaunt back into government in February 2020.