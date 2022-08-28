Khaleda back in hospital for more tests

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been admitted to Evercare Hospital for another round of tests, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

“Her medical board will review the results and decide on the way forward,” he said and mentioned the former prime minister was admitted to the Bashundhara hospital around 9pm on Sunday.

The 78-year-old politician has asked citizens to pray for her recovery, he added.