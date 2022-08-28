Khaleda back in hospital for more tests

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been admitted to Evercare Hospital for another round of tests, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.
“Her medical board will review the results and decide on the way forward,” he said and mentioned the former prime minister was admitted to the Bashundhara hospital around 9pm on Sunday.
The 78-year-old politician has asked citizens to pray for her recovery, he added.
On Aug 22, Khaleda went to Evercare Hospital for a round of tests focusing on her heart, including an echocardiogram, an electrocardiogram, an ultrasonogram and an X-ray. The panel of doctors who oversee her care, led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukdar, has recommended more tests urgently after scrutinising the reports.
On Jun 11, Khaleda underwent a stenting procedure to remove a block in a major blood vessel.
The BNP chief is suffering from a range of health problems with her heart, lungs, kidneys and eyes, as well as arthritis and diabetes.
The two-time former premier was convicted in two graft cases and sent to jail three years ago. In April 2020, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional release from jail for “humanitarian reasons”.
However, it did not respond to the BNP’s demand to allow Khaleda to travel abroad for medical treatment.
She has been living in her Gulshan residence since then. She contracted coronavirus in April 2021 and was admitted to Evercare Hospital on six occasions after that.