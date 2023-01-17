Late Dhaka mayor Khoka’s aide gets 5 years in prison for Tk 15m assets beyond means

A Dhaka court has sentenced Monirul Islam Khan, the private secretary to late Dhaka mayor and BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka, to five years in prison for possessing Tk 15.18 million in assets beyond means.

The Special Judge's Court-6 of Dhaka also fined Monirul Tk 8.48 million on Tuesday. In case of failure to pay the fines, Monirul will have to serve another six months in jail, said Md Rezaul Karim, the lawyer for plaintiff Anti-Corruption Commission.

Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman acquitted Monirul's wife Shahnaj Islam, who has been absconding since the beginning, as the prosecutors could not prove her involvement in abetting Monirul’s crimes.

Lawyer Md Rafiq-Ul-Islam said his client, Monirul, submitted the wealth statements of the couple in 2017 following the ACC’s orders

The national graft-buster said it found Monirul and his wife had illegally amassed over Tk 15.18 million.