    বাংলা

    Late Dhaka mayor Khoka’s aide gets 5 years in prison for Tk 15m assets beyond means

    Monirul Islam Khan was earlier sentenced to seven years in prison along with Khaleda Zia in Zia Charitable Trust graft case

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Jan 2023, 03:45 PM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2023, 03:45 PM

    A Dhaka court has sentenced Monirul Islam Khan, the private secretary to late Dhaka mayor and BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka, to five years in prison for possessing Tk 15.18 million in assets beyond means.

    The Special Judge's Court-6 of Dhaka also fined Monirul Tk 8.48 million on Tuesday. In case of failure to pay the fines, Monirul will have to serve another six months in jail, said Md Rezaul Karim, the lawyer for plaintiff Anti-Corruption Commission.

    Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman acquitted Monirul's wife Shahnaj Islam, who has been absconding since the beginning, as the prosecutors could not prove her involvement in abetting Monirul’s crimes.

    Lawyer Md Rafiq-Ul-Islam said his client, Monirul, submitted the wealth statements of the couple in 2017 following the ACC’s orders

    The national graft-buster said it found Monirul and his wife had illegally amassed over Tk 15.18 million.

    Subsequently, Faruk Ahmed, a former deputy director of the ACC, prosecuted them at Ramna Police Station in January 2019.

    ACC Deputy Director Md Abul Hossain formally charged them in court in March 2020 after investigating the case. Eight prosecution witnesses testified before the court during the trial.

    In 2018, Monirul was sentenced to seven years in prison along with BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and two others in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case.

    He was later shown arrested in the case over earnings beyond known sources.

    Lawyers said they were waiting for a copy of the verdict to know whether Monirul will need to serve the new sentence separately or the jail term will be included in the period he has been behind bars.

