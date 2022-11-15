Police to check intel reports as BNP seeks permission for Dec 10 rally in Dhaka

Police will review intelligence reports from government agencies to decide whether to allow the BNP to hold a rally in Dhaka on Dec 10.

A BNP delegation met Khandker Golam Faruq, commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, seeking permission for the rally.

During the meeting with the DMP chief on Tuesday, the BNP leaders also demanded that no activists are obstructed from joining the programme.

Citing the commissioner, DMP spokesman Faruk Hossain said police will analyse their internal report and intel gathered by government agencies to determine the threat level of the planned rally.