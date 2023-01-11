BNP gets police permission for sit-in demonstration at Naya Paltan

Police have given the opposition BNP the all-clear to hold a sit-in demonstration scheduled for Jan 11 outside its Naya Paltan headquarters.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq said on Tuesday they had given permission on the condition that the protest programme will not be disrupting traffic on the road.

Earlier, police had refused the BNP's request to rally at the same venue on Dec 10 as part of the party’s anti-government movement.

This led to tension. One person was killed in violent clashes between police and BNP workers at Naya Paltan in the run-up to the rally. Hundreds of BNP leaders and activists, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, had been arrested.

Later, the party rallied at Golapbagh and announced a series of programmes for several demands, including an election-time caretaker government after the resignation of the Awami League administration.