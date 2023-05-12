US, China look to move beyond balloon incident to stabilise ties

President Joe Biden's national security adviser met China's top diplomat this week and both sides recognised the need to move beyond an alleged spy balloon incident that caused a pause in relations between the superpowers, a senior US official said on Thursday.

The White House hoped the eight hours of talks in Vienna on Wednesday and Thursday between US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Wang Yi would pave the way for more communications between the world's two biggest economies, the official said.

China's Washington embassy said the two had "candid, in-depth, substantive and constructive discussions ... on removing obstacles in China-US relations and stabilising the relationship from deterioration."

The US official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said Sullivan and Wang did not discuss dates for a possible rescheduled visit to Beijing by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but said the White House expects the two sides to continue engaging in the coming months.