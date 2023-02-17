Witnesses in Trump election meddling probe may have lied under oath: grand jury

"A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it," the report said, adding that prosecutors should consider appropriate charges.

Graham told Reuters when asked about the report's reference to possible perjury: "I'll leave that up to them to figure it out. I'm confident of what I said."

The excerpts released on Thursday - just five pages in all - did not name any specific witnesses or accuse any individuals of crimes.

"The long awaited important sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump's name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong," Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesperson, said in a statement.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney in a Monday order said the report included "a roster of who should (or should not) be indicted." But the judge ruled those details would stay secret for now out of concern that people named have not had an adequate opportunity to defend themselves.

Perjury in Georgia is punishable by imprisonment of one to 10 years.

Steve Sadow, an Atlanta criminal defense attorney, said perjury is typically charged in connection with other crimes. The grand jury's finding shows "there's something that in fact went on and people are covering it up or attempting to cover it up."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened an investigation shortly after Trump's January 2021 phone call to a state official asking him to "find" more votes to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory.

Trump continues to assert falsely that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud. He has denied wrongdoing and accused Willis, an elected Democrat, of targeting him for political reasons.