Trump ex-adviser Bannon sentenced to four months for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, was sentenced by a judge on Friday to four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with lawmakers investigating last year's US Capitol attack.

In imposing the sentence, US District Judge Carl Nichols also ordered Bannon to pay a fine of $6,500. The judge allowed Bannon to defer serving his sentence while he appeals his guilty verdict.

Bannon was found guilty in July on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to provide documents or testimony to the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack. Prosecutors had sought a six-month sentence.