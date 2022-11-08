'Our democracy's at risk,' Biden says on eve of US midterm elections

In a stark closing argument ahead of the US midterm elections, President Joe Biden on Monday warned that a Republican victory could weaken the country's democratic institutions and undo much of the accomplishments of his presidency.

"Today we face an inflection point. We know in our bones that our democracy's at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it," Biden told a cheering crowd at Bowie State University, a historically Black college outside Washington.

Biden's comments reflected the deep political divide in the United States ahead of Nov 8 elections that could see Republicans win control of one or both chambers of Congress.

Non-partisan election forecasters predicted on Monday that Republicans are likely to pick up roughly 25 seats in the 435-seat House of Representatives, more than enough to win a majority. Analysts said Republicans also could pick up the one seat they need to win control of the Senate.

Republicans have blamed Biden's administration for rising prices and crime, two top voter concerns. But dozens of candidates also have echoed former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of fraud in his 2020 election defeat. Some of them could end up as governors or election administrators in battleground states and play a central role in the 2024 presidential race.