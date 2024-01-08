Habiganj-4 aspirant Suman wins by nearly 100,000 votes

Police arrested 13 suspects, including a brother of the JP candidate, over a clash at one centre
Independent candidate and barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman has won the Habiganj-4 parliamentary seat by a massive margin of nearly 100,000 votes.
Suman, involved in Jubo League politics, is a familiar face on Facebook and well-known in the constituency, which consists of the Madhabpur and Chunarughat Upazilas.
The Awami League candidate for the seat is incumbent and two-time MP Advocate Mahbub Ali, who is also the state minister for civil aviation and tourism.
According to the unofficial results, Suman scored 169,099 votes while Mahbub got 69,543.