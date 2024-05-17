Against all odds: The return and rise of Sheikh Hasina to lead Bangladesh

“She never had any doubts about anything. Her resolve was strong; she never flinched. No matter how dire the situation, she could make the right decision at the right time,” former aide Nojib Ahmed says about Hasina

On the day Sheikh Hasina returned to Bangladesh after six years of exile following the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, few could predict the heights she would reach in fulfilling her father's vision for the country.

"She did not get to this place in one day. She never feared for her life. I have never seen any greed in her. She never had any doubts or conflicts about anything. Her resolve was strong, she never flinched. No matter how dire the situation, she could make the right decision at the right time,” former aide Nojib Ahmed said Hasina.

On Aug 15, 1975, a group of rogue soldiers entered the house at Dhanmondi 32 and killed the then President and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, and most of his family members. His two daughters, Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, were then in Europe.

Spending the subsequent six years in exile in India, Hasina returned to Bangladesh on May 17, 1981, ignoring the bloodshed and restrictions of the military ruler to take the reins of the Awami League.

At that time, the party that led Bangladesh's struggle for independence was in disarray, without a leader. Many leaders were either imprisoned or in hiding as the nation had been living through the repressive military regime of Gen Ziaur Rahman.

Hasina took charge and reorganised the Awami League from the ground up through a lengthy struggle and eventually leading it to electoral victories in 1996, 2008, 2014, 2018, and most recently in 2024.

Over 44 years of her 77-year life, she has been at the helm of the party, serving as the head of government for more than 20 years.

She has propelled Bangladesh to a middle-income status, with aspirations of reaching the ranks of developed nations by 2041.

Being in charge of Hasina's security for a long time since the 1980s, Nojib had intimate insights into her leadership during turbulent times. The 65-year-old’s father was Bangabandhu's cousin.

Nojib, who served as her personal assistant during the heady days, spoke extensively about Hasina's homecoming and the ups and downs that followed in an exclusive interview with bdnews24.com.

There were disagreements and anger as emotion ran high in the party prior to her return nearly four and a half decades ago, he recalled.

"The first thing she did upon return was to look for the Awami League leaders and activists. She worked day and night to keep the party united, called each leader, sometimes went to the leaders' homes and sat with them, sat with their families, and cleared her position.

"Two things were behind her reaching where she is today – honesty and devotion, coupled with her knack for making the right decision at the right time. These traits have helped her to keep the supporters united and take Bangladesh to where it is now,” Nojib said.

According to him, Hasina often expressed a deep connection with the people of Bangladesh. “I have returned to the people of Bangladesh, they are of my own,” she would say.

This was exemplified in 1985 when, after being released from house arrest, she travelled to Urir Char on a trawler to meet the people of the river island hit by floods and a cyclone instead of returning to her own children.

She saw her two children only after finishing the relief work.

"Today’s leader, Sheikh Hasina, has navigated numerous obstacles by the grace of Allah. She has earned the love and trust of the people. They believe in her. She has garnered the confidence of party leaders and activists alike," Nojib concluded.

SHEIKH HASINA

The eldest among Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa’s five children, Hasina was born in Tungipara, Gopalganj, on Sept 28, 1947.

Her political career began during her student days at Eden Women's College in the 1960s, where she was elected vice-president of the Eden College Students' Union in 1966-67 as a candidate for the Chhatra League.

Later, while studying at Dhaka University, she served as general secretary of the Chhatra League's Ruqayyah Hall unit, graduating in 1973. During the War of Independence from Pakistan in 1971, she was held captive along with her mother, sister Rehana, and youngest brother Sheikh Russel.

In 1968, Hasina married MA Wazed Miah, a nuclear scientist. The couple had two children: Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy and Saima Wazed Hossain.

Following the assassination of the nation’s founding father during the massacre of the family on Aug 15, 1975, Hasina was in Europe with her husband Wazed Miah. They were visiting Belgium from Germany at that time, and her sister Rehana was also with them, which is how they survived the carnage.

After her father's assassination, Hasina could not return to Bangladesh immediately. In her absence, the Awami League elected her as the party's president during a council in 1981.

She has led the party since that pivotal moment, officially taking charge upon her return home on May 17, 1981.

Nojib spoke to bdnews24.com about the backdrop of Hasina's homecoming and shared his observations.

Reflecting on that era, particularly after the murder of Bangabandhu, he noted, "At that time, members of Bangabandhu’s cabinet, including the vice-president, home minister, and prime minister, displayed a complete lack of leadership. They were at a loss about how to react. Despite having led the war of independence in Bangabandhu's absence, they were utterly shocked by the events of that day."

"Before they could grasp the situation, they were coerced at gunpoint and cued. The assassins had already devised a plot. The whole nation is aware of the subsequent events."

Feb 16, 1981: Hasina was elected President of the Awami League while still abroad. Abdur Razzaque was appointed as General Secretary.

May 17, 1981: Hasina returned and assumed leadership of the Awami League.

Aug 2, 1983: Six individuals, including Abdur Razzaque and Mohiuddin, were expelled from the Awami League. Two months later, they formed the BKSAL.

Nojib described the internal strife within the Awami League: "The context was - there was significant conflict and a lack of mutual respect among the leaders. Figures like Abdur Razzaque, Malek Ukil, and Zohra Tajuddin struggled to unify the party. So, there were disagreements."

"Then in the council of the party at the then Hotel Eden 1981, Sheikh Hasina was elected president without her consent by the councillors. I was in Baghdad at the time," Nojib recalled.

A delegation from the Awami League later met Hasina in New Delhi and convinced her to take

over the party leadership. She then returned home.

"At the time, Ziaur Rahman was in power, and the Awami League leaders were without passports. The authorities tried various tactics to hinder them. Despite these obstacles, she returned to the country."

Nojib arrived back in Dhaka from Baghdad on May 15, just two days before Hasina's return.

Dhaka was transformed into a city of processions on that day. Despite bad weather and rain, tens of thousands of people, including leaders and supporters of the Awami League, as well as many who had supported independence and fought in the Liberation War, flocked to Dhaka.

"I saw her from afar on her return on May 17," Nojib reminisced. "It was not just the leaders and workers of the Awami League there; supporters of independence from across the country who had fought in the Liberation War also rushed to Dhaka."