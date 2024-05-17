Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 17, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Against all odds: The return and rise of Sheikh Hasina to lead Bangladesh

“She never had any doubts about anything. Her resolve was strong; she never flinched. No matter how dire the situation, she could make the right decision at the right time,” former aide Nojib Ahmed says about Hasina

From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home

Moinul Hoque Chowdhury

bdnews24.com

Published : 17 May 2024, 03:12 AM

Updated : 17 May 2024, 03:12 AM

Related Stories
Muted end to 1st phase of Upazila polls
Muted end to 1st phase of Upazila polls
Hasina defends power plant capacity charge
Hasina defends power plant capacity charge
Voter turnout 36.1% in first phase of Upazila polls
Voter turnout 36.1% in first phase of Upazila polls
UK Conservative lawmaker defects to opposition Labour
UK Conservative lawmaker defects to opposition Labour
Read More
BB governor: lending rate won’t cross 14%
BB governor: lending rate won’t cross 14%
Spain denied port of call to ship carrying arms to Israel
Spain denied port of call to ship carrying arms to Israel
Israeli cabinet rifts over Gaza break out into the open
Israeli cabinet rifts over Gaza break out into the open
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More