Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 17, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

BB governor tells business leaders interest rate on bank loans will not exceed 14%

The governor reassures business leaders who complain of losses due to frequent changes in interest rates and fluctuations in the dollar price

BB: lending rate won't cross 14%

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 17 May 2024, 01:43 AM

Updated : 17 May 2024, 01:43 AM

Related Stories
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
7 firms interested in offshore oil, gas exploration
7 firms interested in offshore oil, gas exploration
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
Read More
Spain denied port of call to ship carrying arms to Israel
Spain denied port of call to ship carrying arms to Israel
Israeli cabinet rifts over Gaza break out into the open
Israeli cabinet rifts over Gaza break out into the open
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More