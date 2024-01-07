Polls open across Bangladesh in ballot test for Hasina

Voting has opened in general elections across Bangladesh that have been billed as a crucial test for Sheikh Hasina, but are also seen as easy to predict and likely to deliver results good enough for her government and the Election Commission to be able to claim success.
Voting will be held in 299 out of 300 seats
The number of voters in the 299 constituencies is over 119.32 million, including over 60.5 million male, nearly 58.74 million female and 848 transgender voters
Voting will be held from 8am to 4pm on Sunday
There will be more than 260,000 voting booths in over 42,000 polling stations
The voting will be held through ballot papers
Presiding officers will send the results to the returning officers after counting. Formal results will be announced from the Election Commission in Dhaka
Nearly 1,970 candidates include 1,532 nominated by 28 political parties and 437 independents. They also include a record number of 97 women
The Awami League has the highest number of 265 candidates while the Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, has fielded 264 aspirants
Six candidates from the 14-Party Alliance are contesting the election with the Awami League’s Boat symbol
The BNP and its allies have boycotted the election
Around 30,000 observers and journalists will monitor the election