    বাংলা

    Polls open across Bangladesh in ballot test for Hasina

    Millions of voters are expected go to the polls in what promises to be the most significant gauge of public opinion for Sheikh Hasina

    News Desk
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 01:55 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 02:08 AM
    7 Jan 2024, 02:00 AM

    8:00am: Voting starts 

    Voting has opened in general elections across Bangladesh that have been billed as a crucial test for Sheikh Hasina, but are also seen as easy to predict and likely to deliver results good enough for her government and the Election Commission to be able to claim success.

    7 Jan 2024, 01:41 AM

    7:55am: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 12th national election in Bangladesh. With 299 seats up for grabs, millions of voters are expected go to the polls in what promises to be the most significant gauge of public opinion for Sheikh Hasina. We will bring you the latest updates as the balloting unfolds across the country.

    7 Jan 2024, 01:59 AM

    12TH GENERAL ELECTION AT A GLANCE

    • Voting will be held in 299 out of 300 seats

    • The number of voters in the 299 constituencies is over 119.32 million, including over 60.5 million male, nearly 58.74 million female and 848 transgender voters

    • Voting will be held from 8am to 4pm on Sunday

    • There will be more than 260,000 voting booths in over 42,000 polling stations

    • The voting will be held through ballot papers

    • Presiding officers will send the results to the returning officers after counting. Formal results will be announced from the Election Commission in Dhaka

    • Nearly 1,970 candidates include 1,532 nominated by 28 political parties and 437 independents. They also include a record number of 97 women

    • The Awami League has the highest number of 265 candidates while the Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, has fielded 264 aspirants

    • Six candidates from the 14-Party Alliance are contesting the election with the Awami League’s Boat symbol

    • The BNP and its allies have boycotted the election

    • Around 30,000 observers and journalists will monitor the election

    RELATED STORIES
    Sheikh Hasina casting her vote during the 11th parliamentary election on December 30, 2018.
    Hasina to vote at Dhaka City College on Jan 7
    Hasina will visit the polling centre at 8 am on Sunday, accompanied by her son and sister
    Vote for the boat and let us serve you again: Hasina to citizens
    Hasina urges Bangladeshis to ‘vote for the boat’
    Bangladesh Television broadcast a speech by the Awami League president as the election campaign winds down
    ‘Let the New Year bring new hope and new possibilities to everyone’
    ‘Let the New Year bring new hope, possibilities to everyone’
    President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greet Bangladeshis on New Year.
    No Awami League candidates will be spared if they get violent: Hasina
    No mercy for AL candidates for being violent: Hasina
    The ruling party has said it will not be branding any independents as rebel candidates or take any action against them

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India