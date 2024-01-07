Polls open across Bangladesh in ballot test for Hasina

Voting will be held in 299 out of 300 seats

The number of voters in the 299 constituencies is over 119.32 million, including over 60.5 million male, nearly 58.74 million female and 848 transgender voters

Voting will be held from 8am to 4pm on Sunday

There will be more than 260,000 voting booths in over 42,000 polling stations

The voting will be held through ballot papers

Presiding officers will send the results to the returning officers after counting. Formal results will be announced from the Election Commission in Dhaka

Nearly 1,970 candidates include 1,532 nominated by 28 political parties and 437 independents. They also include a record number of 97 women

The Awami League has the highest number of 265 candidates while the Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, has fielded 264 aspirants

Six candidates from the 14-Party Alliance are contesting the election with the Awami League’s Boat symbol

The BNP and its allies have boycotted the election