LIVE: Counting underway after low turnout marks ‘mostly peaceful’ Bangladesh polls

Mostly peaceful polls see low voter turnout amid opposition boycott
Voting was held from 8aam to 4pm on Sunday in 299 out of 300 seats
The number of voters in the 299 constituencies is over 119.32 million, including over 60.5 million male, nearly 58.74 million female and 848 transgender voters
There were more than 260,000 voting booths in over 42,000 polling stations
The voting was held through ballot papers
Voting was suspended in at least seven centres
Presiding officers are sending the results to the returning officers after counting
Formal results are being announced from the Election Commission in Dhaka
Nearly 1,970 candidates are contesting the polls, include 1,532 nominees from 28 political parties and 437 independents.
They also include a record number of 97 women
The ruling Awami League has the highest number of candidates with 265
The Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, has fielded 264 aspirants
Six candidates from the 14-Party Alliance are contesting the election with the Awami League’s Boat symbol
The BNP and its allies have boycotted the election
Around 30,000 observers and journalists are monitoring the election
Awami League candidate ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury has been elected as the MP for the Chattogram-6 seat (Rauzon) for a fifth consecutive term.
The boat candidate racked up 221,572 votes in a landslide over his nearest rival, independent candidate Shafiul Azam, who got 3,159, according to information from the district administration and polling centres on Sunday.
The Chattogram-6 seat consists of the 14 unions of Rauzon Upazila and has 315,920 registered voters.
A total of 232,108 votes were cast in this election for a turnout of 72.72 percent. Another 1,637 votes were cancelled.
Fazle Karim won the seat in 2018 by a landslide too, beating BNP candidate Jashim Uddin Sikder by 230,471 votes to 2,244.
He also won the seat in 2014, 2008, and in 2001, meaning this will be his fifth term as the parliamentary representative of the constituency.
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has won the Rangpur-3 seat.
Quader won 81,861 votes, while his closest challenger, independent candidate Anowara Islam Rani won 23,326.
The Rangpur-3 seat is one of the 26 from which Awami League candidates withdrew as part of a seat-sharing deal with the Jatiya Party.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been re-elected to parliament from the Gopalganj-3 (Tungipara, Kotalipara) constituency after a landslide victory against rival M Nizam Uddin Lashkar in the general elections.
Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Kazi Mahbubul Alam announced her triumph.
The Awami League president bagged 249,965 votes in 108 centres in the constituency. Her nearest rival, Nizam Lashkar, from the Bangladesh Supreme Party, secured 469 votes.
She has been voted to parliament from the Gopalganj-3 seat for the eighth time since 1986.
The ruling Awami League candidates are leading their rivals in most of the seats, according to the results so far.
Awami League leaders running as independents have also taken the lead in some constituencies.
Jatiya Party aspirants are leading in a few seats.