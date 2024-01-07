LIVE: Counting underway after low turnout marks ‘mostly peaceful’ Bangladesh polls

Awami League candidate ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury has been elected as the MP for the Chattogram-6 seat (Rauzon) for a fifth consecutive term.

The boat candidate racked up 221,572 votes in a landslide over his nearest rival, independent candidate Shafiul Azam, who got 3,159, according to information from the district administration and polling centres on Sunday.

The Chattogram-6 seat consists of the 14 unions of Rauzon Upazila and has 315,920 registered voters.

A total of 232,108 votes were cast in this election for a turnout of 72.72 percent. Another 1,637 votes were cancelled.

Fazle Karim won the seat in 2018 by a landslide too, beating BNP candidate Jashim Uddin Sikder by 230,471 votes to 2,244.

He also won the seat in 2014, 2008, and in 2001, meaning this will be his fifth term as the parliamentary representative of the constituency.