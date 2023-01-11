BNP protest blocks road in Naya Paltan, separate anti-govt programmes around Dhaka

BNP leaders and activists have taken up positions on the road in front of the party’s central offices in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan as part of a movement to try and depose the ruling Awami League government.

The protest, which began at 10:30 am, is scheduled to end at 2 pm. Separate protests are to be held simultaneously in other divisional cities.

At 12 pm, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Vice Chairman Abdullah Al Noman joined the demonstration in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, a number of parties allied with the anti-government movement are holding their own protests across the capital.

The Ganatantra Mancha is holding a demonstration in front of the Jatiya Press Club, while similar programmes are being held by the Ganatantrik Bam Oikya and the Gono Forum on the eastern side of the press club and the Eden Complex in Arambagh respectively.

The 12-Party Alliance that split off from the 20-Party Alliance is staging a sit-in next to the Bijoynagar water tank, while another political group has taken up positions opposite the Pratim Hotel in Purana Paltan and the LDP is staging a protest in front of its central offices in Karwan Bazar, near the FDC.