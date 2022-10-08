Chunnu says GM Quader, not Raushon, is the leader of the opposition in parliament

Several other breakaway factions of the Jatiya Party are also active in Bangladesh’s politics. The 80-year-old Raushon has been ill for quite some time. She travelled to Thailand for treatment last year after an 84-day stay at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka with lung problems.

In June, she alleged that no party colleagues had checked on her health when she was abroad, and the party was in disarray after the death of Ershad. Raushon travelled to Bangkok for treatment again on Jul 4.

She named Chunnu as one of the co-convenors of the council. Chunnu, however, was among the six to seven MPs who visited Shirin to inform her about their decision to nominate Quader as their leader in parliament.