Chunnu says GM Quader, not Raushon, is the leader of the opposition in parliament

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader is poised to become the leader of the opposition in parliament, a post held by the party’s Chief Patron Raushon Ershad, according to a senior party leader.
“Jatiya Party MPs will go to parliament under the leadership of GM Quader. Jatiya Party Parliamentary Party’s decision is final,” Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said on Saturday, further escalating a squabble between Quader and Raushon.
The party, founded by the late military ruler HM Ershad, is united under Quader’s leadership and does not have any dispute, Chunnu told reporters after a meeting of the Jatiya Party MPs and presidium members.
As many as 38 of the 41 members of the presidium and 20 of the 26 MPs attended the meeting, he said. The rest of them were “either sick or abroad”.
The Jatiya Party Parliamentary Party wrote to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in early September, seeking to replace Raushon with Quader as the leader of the opposition after Raushon scheduled a council for November, declaring herself the convenor.
Chunnu said the party has nothing to do with the council. “The time for a council hasn’t come yet. Some people are using the Jatiya Party’s name for the council.”
He argued Raushon did not have the administrative authority to call a council because her post, chief patron, was a ceremonial one.
Raushon became the leader of the opposition and Quader the party chairman as part of a deal struck between the two factions after they won 26 seats to become the official opposition in parliament.
The power-sharing deal also followed the death of Ershad, brother of Quader and husband to Raushon.
Several other breakaway factions of the Jatiya Party are also active in Bangladesh’s politics. The 80-year-old Raushon has been ill for quite some time. She travelled to Thailand for treatment last year after an 84-day stay at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka with lung problems.
In June, she alleged that no party colleagues had checked on her health when she was abroad, and the party was in disarray after the death of Ershad. Raushon travelled to Bangkok for treatment again on Jul 4.
She named Chunnu as one of the co-convenors of the council. Chunnu, however, was among the six to seven MPs who visited Shirin to inform her about their decision to nominate Quader as their leader in parliament.