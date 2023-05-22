Put ‘on alert’, Awami League announces demonstrations against ‘anti-Hasina conspiracy’

The Awami League will demonstrate nationwide on Monday against a “conspiracy against Sheikh Hasina” which the ruling party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader has vowed to foil.
“Protests will be held across the country from today against the conspirators. We’ll tear down their plot,” Quader said at a party programme in Dhaka on Sunday.
Quader has put the party workers on alert in response to a local BNP leader’s comments on toppling the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Abu Sayeed Chand, convenor of Rajshahi District BNP, said at a rally on May 19: “No more protests for a 27-point or 10-point demand. We have only one demand, which is - Sheikh Hasina must be sent to the graveyard.”
Quader said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wants the same as Abu Sayeed when he speaks about their demand for Hasina’s resignation.
“This is my message to all our units – no more peace, only resistance from now on. Enough of our peace rallies,” the Awami League leader said.
He also alleged BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who lives in London, was behind the “conspiracy to kill Hasina”.
Tarique was convicted on charges related to corruption, and a failed attempt on Hasina’s life.
The Awami League in a media statement said all the units of the party and its affiliates would stage demonstrations against Abu Sayeed’s remarks on Monday.
At Dhaka University, hundreds of leaders and activists of the party’s student affiliate Bangladesh Chhatra League gathered and demonstrated on Sunday night.
Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, general secretary of the organisation, demanded the arrest of Abu Sayeed within 24 hours.
“Otherwise we’ll march towards his house in Rajshahi. Bangladesh Chhatra League will not take responsibility [if anything untoward happens],” he said.