Put ‘on alert’, Awami League announces demonstrations against ‘anti-Hasina conspiracy’

The Awami League will demonstrate nationwide on Monday against a “conspiracy against Sheikh Hasina” which the ruling party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader has vowed to foil.

“Protests will be held across the country from today against the conspirators. We’ll tear down their plot,” Quader said at a party programme in Dhaka on Sunday.

Quader has put the party workers on alert in response to a local BNP leader’s comments on toppling the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Abu Sayeed Chand, convenor of Rajshahi District BNP, said at a rally on May 19: “No more protests for a 27-point or 10-point demand. We have only one demand, which is - Sheikh Hasina must be sent to the graveyard.”