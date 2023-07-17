Voting underway in drizzly Dhaka-17 under EC's watchful gaze



Voting began at 8 am at the Dhaka Cantonment Shishumangal centre as well. At least 2,409 male voters are listed to cast their ballots at four booths in the centre, said Presiding Officer Md Abdul Mukit.



Adequate police and Ansar personnel have been deployed to ensure security at the poll centre, said Inspector Md Mamun.



However, the voter turnout at the centre also seemed quite low in the morning.



CCTV SURVEILLANCE



The Election Commission is monitoring the vote in Dhaka from its Agargaon headquarters via CCTV cameras.



Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan, Anichur Rahman and related officials are monitoring the situation in the control room set up in the auditorium of Election Commission in Agargaon, Dhaka since 8 am.