Voting underway in drizzly Dhaka-17 under EC's watchful gaze

Voters have started casting their ballots to elect a new representative of the Dhaka-17 parliamentary constituency.
The polls opened at 8 am on Monday amid a light drizzle. But the Met Office does not expect the weather to worsen as the day progresses. Voting will continue until 4 pm without any interruption.
The constituency spreads across Cantonment, Banani, and Gulshan, and has 124 poll centres in it. Tradional ballot papers are being used to cast votes.
The ruling Awami League and the main pposition party in parliament, the Jatiya Party, are contesting in the by-election. But the BNP and other parties decided against participating in the vote.
The seat was declared vacant following the death of its previous incumbent, Akbar Khan Pathan, the actor popularly known as Farooque.
But the winner of the election will only hold the seat for a month as the 12th general election will take place soon after that.
The Awami League has nominated Mohammad Ali Arafat for the election, while Sikdar Anisur Rahman is running on the Jatiya Party's ticket. The Zaker Party's Kazi Md Rashidul Hasan, Trinamool BNP's Sheikh Habibur Rahman, Bangladesh Congress's Md Rezaul Islam Swapan, and Bangladesh Sanskritik Mukti Jote's Akbar Hossain are also in the race.
Meanwhile, social media personality Md Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, is running as an independent, along with Md Tarekul Islam Bhuiyan.
LOW TURNOUT
At the Shishu Mangal poll centre in the Cantonment area, a handful of voters were seen holding umbrellas in the rain.
"It is raining lightly but most people don't turn up to vote in the the morning in any case," said Monowar Hossain after casting his vote.
But within half an hour, the sky began clearing as the sun peeked through the clouds.
Although there is a possibility of light showers throughout the day in Dhaka, it is unlikely to affect the vote, according to meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.
Voting began at 8 am at the Dhaka Cantonment Shishumangal centre as well. At least 2,409 male voters are listed to cast their ballots at four booths in the centre, said Presiding Officer Md Abdul Mukit.
Adequate police and Ansar personnel have been deployed to ensure security at the poll centre, said Inspector Md Mamun.
However, the voter turnout at the centre also seemed quite low in the morning.
CCTV SURVEILLANCE
The Election Commission is monitoring the vote in Dhaka from its Agargaon headquarters via CCTV cameras.
Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan, Anichur Rahman and related officials are monitoring the situation in the control room set up in the auditorium of Election Commission in Agargaon, Dhaka since 8 am.
Officials are also keeping an eye on the elections in Jashore's Benapole and Pirojpur's Bhandaria municipalities.
But the voting has gone ahead without incident so far, according to Asadul Haque, assistant director of the EC's public relations branch.