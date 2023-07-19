BNP march attacks AL candidate campaign office in Ctg, BNP office vandalised in retaliation

A BNP procession has attacked the campaign office of the Awami League candidate in the Chattogram-10 bypoll and the BNP offices on Nur Ahmed Road have been vandalised in retaliation.

After their procession to demand the resignation of the government ended late on Wednesday afternoon, BNP activists attacked the campaign office of Mohiuddin Bachchu in the Lalkhan Bazar area.

Then, around 6 pm, activists of the Chhatra and Jubo League allegedly attacked the BNP party offices at Nosimon Bhaban.

Witnesses say that the BNP procession was dissolving when one group from the march started agitating in front of the campaign office opposite the Jamiatul Falah National Mosque gate, threatening the Awami League activists with their sticks and rods and chanting inflammatory slogans.

Workers at the office chased them away, but a group of BNP activists then joined together and pelted the office with brickbats.

At least 10 people were injured as the two parties clashed and at least 10 vehicles, including motorcycles and cars used in the election campaign, were vandalised.