    BNP march attacks AL candidate campaign office in Ctg, BNP office vandalised in retaliation

    The situation is now under control, says Mostafizur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 19 July 2023, 05:01 PM
    Updated : 19 July 2023, 05:01 PM

    A BNP procession has attacked the campaign office of the Awami League candidate in the Chattogram-10 bypoll and the BNP offices on Nur Ahmed Road have been vandalised in retaliation.

    After their procession to demand the resignation of the government ended late on Wednesday afternoon, BNP activists attacked the campaign office of Mohiuddin Bachchu in the Lalkhan Bazar area.

    Then, around 6 pm, activists of the Chhatra and Jubo League allegedly attacked the BNP party offices at Nosimon Bhaban.

    Witnesses say that the BNP procession was dissolving when one group from the march started agitating in front of the campaign office opposite the Jamiatul Falah National Mosque gate, threatening the Awami League activists with their sticks and rods and chanting inflammatory slogans.

    Workers at the office chased them away, but a group of BNP activists then joined together and pelted the office with brickbats.

    At least 10 people were injured as the two parties clashed and at least 10 vehicles, including motorcycles and cars used in the election campaign, were vandalised.

    “We went to the scene when we heard reports that brickbats were being thrown at the campaign office,” said Santosh Kumar Chakma, chief of Khulshi Police Station. “The situation is now under control.”

    “As the people of the country turn to the upcoming election, the BNP has planned attacks in different areas to try and change the situation,” said Chattogram-10 candidate Mohiuddin Bachchu. “My campaign office was attacked as part of that effort.”

    About 20 activists were in the office at the time of the attack and three to four were injured, while several vehicles were vandalised, he claimed.

    In the evening, Awami League activists gathered together to vandalise the BNP office at Nosimon Bhaban.

    “Supporters of the Awami League candidate and activists of the Chhatra League and Jubo League marched to our party offices and carried out a pre-planned attack,” said Idris Ali, the BNP leader on duty at the Chattogram Metropolitan BNP offices.

    He claimed they vandalised the ground floor of the office and broke the windows and called for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and their exemplary punishment.

    Asked about the attacks, Mostafizur Rahman, deputy commissioner (south) of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said, “As the BNP procession was dispersing, people started throwing things from the flyover in the Lalkhan Bazar area at the campaign office of the Chattogram-10 candidate. This led to unrest among the two parties.”

    “A group of men from there marched to the BNP offices. They attacked the BNP office, tore down its banners and then set fire to them outside.”

    The situation is now under control, the police official said. Additional police have been deployed to patrol the BNP office area.

