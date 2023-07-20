14 Party Alliance decides to stick together for general election

The ruling Awami League has received the promise of support from its allies in dealing with any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Bangladesh.
The alliance decided to go to the polls as a unit in a meeting between Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and the leaders of the other parties in the bloc.
The 14 Party Alliance, which has been together for nearly three decades, had previously formed The Grand Alliance with the Jatiya Party. But now, only the 14 Party Alliance is still active.
As the parliamentary elections loom, the BNP presses on with its ‘one-point’ movement to depose the government, and diplomats from Western countries have stepped up their activity, Hasina called a meeting of alliance leaders after a long time.
Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haque Inu, Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju and other leaders were in attendance at the meeting at the prime minister’s residence, Ganabhaban. Also present were other alliance leaders, as well as Awami League Advisory Council members Amir Hossain Amu and General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
In her opening speech at the start of the meeting at 7pm on Wednesday, Hasina highlighted her government’s efforts to deal with the shock of the global economic recession. She then listened to the words of the coalition leaders. The meeting lasted until 11:30pm.
Afterwards, a press release signed by Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua said, "In the resolution adopted by the central 14 Party meeting, it said that even as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is taking Bangladesh forward with infinite courage, wisdom, honesty and skill, a conspiracy is attempting to force Bangladesh to deviate from the original ideals of its formation.”
“Anti-national conspirators are encouraging the unnecessary interference of foreign powers in the internal politics of Bangladesh with the help of evil forces. A certain group is conspiring to disrupt the constitutional system of government in the country. Conspirators are also engaging in a scheme to rig the upcoming parliamentary elections.”
The statement continued: "The central 14 Party Alliance is united under the leadership of leader Sheikh Hasina, the illustrious daughter of the Father of the Nation, in the light of the spirit of the great Liberation War. The 14 Party Alliance will never compromise with any unconstitutional conspiracy against the interests of the people.”
Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal Convener Rezaur Rashid, who participated in the meeting, told bdnews24.com, “The issue of the unnecessary interference of foreign powers in the internal politics of Bangladesh came up. Everyone said that this conspiracy must be stopped."
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal General Secretary Shirin Akhter told bdnews24.com, "No matter what the conspiracy, we will not bow down to any foreign power, everyone said it clearly."
According to the media release signed by Barua, it was decided that the alliance would contest the parliamentary elections as a coalition.
"The Central 14 Party Alliance will fight all evil forces in the streets. At the same time, in the light of the spirit of the Liberation War, we will participate in the next national elections in alliance with the aim of rebuilding Bangladesh."
"We have been going to the elections as a coalition for a long time,” Shirin Akhter said. “This matter was raised in today’s meeting too. It was decided that we will go to the polls as a coalition.”