14 Party Alliance decides to stick together for general election

The ruling Awami League has received the promise of support from its allies in dealing with any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Bangladesh.

The alliance decided to go to the polls as a unit in a meeting between Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and the leaders of the other parties in the bloc.

The 14 Party Alliance, which has been together for nearly three decades, had previously formed The Grand Alliance with the Jatiya Party. But now, only the 14 Party Alliance is still active.

As the parliamentary elections loom, the BNP presses on with its ‘one-point’ movement to depose the government, and diplomats from Western countries have stepped up their activity, Hasina called a meeting of alliance leaders after a long time.

Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haque Inu, Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju and other leaders were in attendance at the meeting at the prime minister’s residence, Ganabhaban. Also present were other alliance leaders, as well as Awami League Advisory Council members Amir Hossain Amu and General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

In her opening speech at the start of the meeting at 7pm on Wednesday, Hasina highlighted her government’s efforts to deal with the shock of the global economic recession. She then listened to the words of the coalition leaders. The meeting lasted until 11:30pm.