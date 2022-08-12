Trump says 'nuclear weapons issue is a hoax' after Washington Post report

It was not clear whether such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The US Justice Department asked a judge on Thursday to make public the warrant that authorised the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, after Trump, a Republican, portrayed it as political retribution.

On Friday morning, Trump said on his Truth Social startup social media platform that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax", equating it to controversies involving Russia, his two impeachments and the Mueller investigation.

"Same sleazy people involved," he said.

Trump did not offer any evidence to corroborate his "hoax" claim or his claim that he also made that evidence may have been planted.

"Why wouldn’t the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer’s, or others, present?" he also said on Truth Social.