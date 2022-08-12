    বাংলা

    Trump says 'nuclear weapons issue is a hoax' after Washington Post report

    The Washington Post has reported FBI agents sought nuclear documents in a search of his Florida home earlier this week

    Reuters
    Published : 12 August 2022, 12:53 PM
    Updated : 12 August 2022, 01:01 PM

    Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday on social media that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax", responding to a Washington Post report that FBI agents sought nuclear documents in a search of his Florida home earlier this week.

    It was not clear whether such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

    The US Justice Department asked a judge on Thursday to make public the warrant that authorised the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, after Trump, a Republican, portrayed it as political retribution.

    On Friday morning, Trump said on his Truth Social startup social media platform that the "nuclear weapons issue is a hoax", equating it to controversies involving Russia, his two impeachments and the Mueller investigation.

    "Same sleazy people involved," he said.

    Trump did not offer any evidence to corroborate his "hoax" claim or his claim that he also made that evidence may have been planted.

    "Why wouldn’t the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer’s, or others, present?" he also said on Truth Social.

    The search of his home was part of an investigation into whether Trump illegally removed records from the White House as he left office in January 2021, some of which the Justice Department believes are classified.

    Attorney General Merrick Garland, the top law enforcement officer and an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden, told a news conference on Thursday that he had personally approved the search. The Justice Department also seeks to make public a redacted receipt of the items seized.

    "The department does not take such a decision lightly. Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search, and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken," Garland said.

    His decision to publicly confirm the search was highly unusual. US law enforcement officials typically do not discuss ongoing investigations in order to protect people's rights. In this case, Trump himself announced the search in a Monday night statement.

    Garland said the Justice Department asked for the warrant to be made public "in light of the former president's public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in this matter".

    A source familiar with the matter said the FBI retrieved about 10 boxes fromTrump's property during the search.

    Trump was not in Florida at the time.

