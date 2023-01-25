Strong clan loyalty, locals, helped mafia boss Messina Denaro stay hidden

They revealed the struggle investigators faced in trying to break through the mafia's wall of "omerta", or code of silence, that had shattered in other parts of Sicily, but which still stood firm around Messina Denaro, dubbed by the Italian press as "the last Godfather".

"I've arrested at least 200 people related to him. Only one of them decided to collaborate with justice," said Roberto Piscitello, a prosecutor who tried to capture Messina Denaro from 1996 to 2008.

"In the nearby provinces of Palermo and Agrigento, five out of 10 of the arrested become turncoats," he told Reuters speaking from his home in Marsala, on the western tip of Sicily.

In the end, it wasn't Messina Denaro's fellow mobsters who betrayed him, but his failing body.

FALSE IDENTITY

Police say they managed to catch Messina Denaro after learning from wiretaps of his relatives that he had cancer.

They had long suspected he was living in his native Sicily, and a thorough check of cancer patients in the region revealed that a man named Andrea Bonafede had surgery in the western city of Mazara del Vallo at the same time his mobile phone had been active in another part of the island.

Investigators took that as the "first significant confirmation" that Messina Denaro could be hidden under that false identity, judicial documents seen by Reuters showed, because it suggested the man having the operation was not the real Andrea Bonafede, who was presumed to be with his phone.

They homed in on the patient and learned he was due to receive routine chemotherapy treatment in the island's capital Palermo on Jan 16.

Police surrounded the clinic and pounced after the patient arrived for his appointment. He immediately acknowledged his true identity but appeared to dash any hopes that he would spill the beans on his life of crime.

"I have my code of honour," a law enforcement source quoted him as telling magistrates when they first met him, referring to the Sicilian Mafia's rule, much degraded over the past 30 years, of not speaking about the organisation to anyone outside.

His silence means investigators must try to piece together as best as they can how he managed to avoid detection through the years.

The initial focus of their probe was on the real Andrea Bonafede, a trained surveyor who had no criminal record.

Bonafede has confirmed knowing Messina Denaro since their youth and has acknowledged buying the mobster a flat in Campobello di Mazara, prosecutors said. He himself is under arrest and has not commented publicly about the case.

Police are also investigating his driver, Giovanni Luppino, an olive farmer who also had no police record. He was carrying a switchblade and had turned off his two mobile phones, in what magistrates say was an attempt to prevent being traced.