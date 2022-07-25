Musk denies 'romantic' affair with Google co-founder Brin's wife

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk said late on Sunday on Twitter that he and Google co-founder Sergey Brin remain friends and denied a report that he had been involved in an affair with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan.

Musk's tweets came after a Wall Street Journal report that cited unidentified sources saying he had engaged in a brief affair with Shanahan.

The paper said the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the tech billionaires' long friendship.