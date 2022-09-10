Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept 19

The funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept 19 at 1000 GMT, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.

The coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday before being flown to London on Tuesday. It will later lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the morning of the funeral which will take place at London's Westminster Abbey.