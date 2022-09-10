    বাংলা

    Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept 19

    The coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday before being flown to London on Tuesday

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Sept 2022, 04:17 PM
    Updated : 10 Sept 2022, 04:17 PM

    The funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept 19 at 1000 GMT, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.

    The coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday before being flown to London on Tuesday. It will later lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the morning of the funeral which will take place at London's Westminster Abbey.

    "We will carry out our duty over the coming days with the heaviest of hearts, but also with the firmest of resolve to ensure a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times," said the Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk.

    The queen's body currently rests in an oak coffin covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers laid on top in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle.

    "It is a scene of quiet dignity," a senior palace official said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mandela and Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a 'warm friendship,' secretary recalls
    Mandela, Elizabeth enjoyed a 'warm friendship’
    The two global icons often spoke to each other by phone and used their first names as a mutual sign of respect and affection, Mandela's private secretary says
    Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after queen's death
    Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after queen's death
    In happier times, Harry and his grandmother enjoyed a close, playful rapport, glimpsed by the wider public in 2016
    An outspoken prince, King Charles may have to bite his tongue
    King Charles may have to bite his tongue
    Charles stood out for his outspoken views on everything from climate change to architecture. Now the 73-year-old may try to keep his cards close to his chest
    What Queen Elizabeth said when asked 'have you ever met the queen?'
    What Queen Elizabeth said when asked 'have you ever met the queen?'
    The queen's handling of an encounter with an American hiker who did not recognise her, revealed the fun-loving side of her personality that the public rarely saw

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher