    বাংলা

    Canada's Trudeau, hit by separation, set to stay on and fight election

    The separation is one of Trudeau's biggest personal crises, although insiders and political commentators said he wants to ride out the aftershocks.

    Reuters
    Published : 3 August 2023, 10:30 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2023, 10:30 AM

    Justin Trudeau's surprise announcement that he and his wife were separating, just a week after a broad cabinet reshuffle, underscores the Canadian prime minister's focus and intent to lead the Liberal Party into a fourth election victory, despite sagging opinion polls, pollsters and insiders said.

    On Wednesday, Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau unexpectedly announced their separation, likely marking the end of their 18-year-long high profile marriage. The separation is one of Trudeau's biggest personal crises, although insiders and political commentators said he wants to ride out the aftershocks.

    "He's running again," said a source close to Trudeau, when asked whether the news of the separation might be prompting second thoughts. The source was not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

    Trudeau said on Instagram that the couple took the decision after "many meaningful and difficult conversations." His office said the two had signed a legal agreement and the couple would focus on raising their children. The family will go on vacation together next week.

    Trudeau, 51, has always stressed the importance of family, and he and his wife were seen on campaign trails during elections, with his children by his side after three successive wins starting in 2015.

    While the next election is only due by October 2025, Trudeau's campaign by all accounts will look different.

    "The shuffle was a political clearing of the decks and this is a sort of personal clearing of the decks ... he seems determined to stay on as leader of the Liberal Party," said Roderick Phillips, history professor at Ottawa's Carleton University.

    SHAKE-UP

    Surveys of public opinion show voters are starting to tire of Trudeau, and last week's cabinet reshuffle was designed to build up his core economic team in response to cost-of-living challenges that Canadians have grappled with for more than two years.

    Nik Nanos of polling firm Nanos Research said the separation, at the height of Canadian summer when few people are paying attention, cast a new light on a cabinet shuffle where several promising ministers received big promotions.

    "This cabinet was likely made with a sensitivity to manage key files while Trudeau spends more time focused on his family," he said by email.

    Trudeau's father, former Liberal prime minister Pierre Trudeau, also separated from his wife Margaret - known popularly as Maggie - when in office. The split occurred in 1977 and he lost an election in 1979 before bouncing back to win power again in 1980.

    "The separation of Maggie and Pierre is an interesting historical antecedent but I don’t think there was any clear connection to the present situation nor is there any clear causal link to his loss," Frank Graves, head of polling form EKOS, said.

    "If it had damaged him politically it is hard to explain how he (Pierre) achieved another majority government the next year,” he added.

    Graves said the news of Trudeau's separation was unlikely to have "much if any discernible impact on the voter landscape”.

    Toronto resident Denise Davison, 60, said she believed the separation had no bearing on Trudeau's ability to be an effective prime minister.

    "Actually, if he's going to be in a better state of mind and a happier state of himself it might bode better for us as a country," Davison said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Newlyweds Justin Trudeau, son of the late Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire wave as they drive off in his father's 1959 Mercedes 300SL following their wedding ceremony, in Montreal, May 28, 2005.
    Justin and Sophie Trudeau: love and separation
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau unexpectedly announced their separation on Instagram on Wednesday
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Rideau Hall with his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien, to speak with Governor General Mary Simon in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, August 15, 2021.
    Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage
    In recent years, Sophie has curtailed appearances with her husband
    Swift attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023.
    Trudeau to Swift: Don't make it a cruel summer and come to Canada
    Swift's song "Cruel Summer", released in 2019, is being performed on tour and has become a bigger hit this year
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (not pictured) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 2, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
    Google, Meta using bullying tactics against news bill: Trudeau
    The US firms say proposals in the bill, dubbed the "Online News Act," are unsustainable for their businesses

    Opinion

    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints