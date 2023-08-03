Canada's Trudeau, hit by separation, set to stay on and fight election

Trudeau said on Instagram that the couple took the decision after "many meaningful and difficult conversations." His office said the two had signed a legal agreement and the couple would focus on raising their children. The family will go on vacation together next week.

Trudeau, 51, has always stressed the importance of family, and he and his wife were seen on campaign trails during elections, with his children by his side after three successive wins starting in 2015.

While the next election is only due by October 2025, Trudeau's campaign by all accounts will look different.

"The shuffle was a political clearing of the decks and this is a sort of personal clearing of the decks ... he seems determined to stay on as leader of the Liberal Party," said Roderick Phillips, history professor at Ottawa's Carleton University.

SHAKE-UP

Surveys of public opinion show voters are starting to tire of Trudeau, and last week's cabinet reshuffle was designed to build up his core economic team in response to cost-of-living challenges that Canadians have grappled with for more than two years.

Nik Nanos of polling firm Nanos Research said the separation, at the height of Canadian summer when few people are paying attention, cast a new light on a cabinet shuffle where several promising ministers received big promotions.

"This cabinet was likely made with a sensitivity to manage key files while Trudeau spends more time focused on his family," he said by email.