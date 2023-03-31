Reaction to former President Donald Trump's indictment

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges.

The charges from an investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg come as Trump seeks the Republican nomination to run again in 2024.

Below is reaction to news of the indictment:

TRUMP IN A STATEMENT SAID HE WAS "COMPLETELY INNOCENT":

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

FLORIDA GOVERNOR AND POTENTIAL CHALLENGER FOR THE 2024 REPUBLICAN NOMINATION RON DESANTIS ON TWITTER:

"The weaponisation of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American," he wrote.

"Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances..."

TRUMP'S FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND POTENTIAL CHALLENGER FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION MIKE PENCE ON CNN:

"I think this is an outrage but I also think at a time when the American people are struggling so much, that this will only further serve to divide our country."