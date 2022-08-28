Popes who resign are humble, Francis says in central Italy visit

Pope Francis, who has often said he may step down in the future if bad health impedes him from leading the Catholic Church, on Sunday praised the humility of one of the few popes in history to resign willingly instead of ruling for life.

L'Aquila, a central Italian city which Francis visited briefly, is the burial place of Celestine V, who resigned as pope in 1294 after only five months to return to his life as a hermit, establishing a papal prerogative.

Pope Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in about 600 years to resign willingly, visited L'Aquila four years before stepping down. In the past, Francis has also praised Benedict's courage.

When the Vatican announced in June Francis' trip to L'Aquila - to inaugurate an annual "feast of forgiveness" - it fuelled speculation that a conjunction of events - including the induction of new cardinals on Saturday and meetings starting on Monday on the Vatican's new constitution - could foreshadow a resignation announcement.