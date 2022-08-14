Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India's Warren Buffet,’ dies at 62

Stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, dubbed India's Warren Buffett with an estimated net worth of $6 billion, died early on Sunday at age 62, his family said.

A chartered accountant by profession from the desert state of Rajasthan, Jhunjhunwala started dabbling in stocks while in college and went on to manage a stock trading firm, RARE Enterprises.

"Rakesh-ji passed away surrounded by his family and close aides," a family member told Reuters, using a term for respect for a man.