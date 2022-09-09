Charles, Britain's conflicted new monarch

"If he's not very careful, those disagreeing with his provocative political interventions may also conclude Britain's constitutional monarchy is no longer worth keeping," the Daily Mail said in its editorial.

CONCERN FOR PEOPLE

Supporters say this shows the new king is a serious-minded man with a genuine concern for his people.

To some he has an impossible role - either accused of political interference if he takes an interest in social issues or risking being labeled a pampered, cosseted prince.

"Why do you think I've done all this for all these years?" he said in a 2021 TV interview about climate change. "Because I minded about, and always have done, the next generation."

In his diaries, Chris Mullin, a former left-wing Labour Party lawmaker, recalled a visit to Charles's Clarence House home where the then-prince spoke to assembled politicians about his charities.

"Their range is vast, but always he comes back to the same point: the young, especially the disaffected, the unlucky and even the malign," Mullin wrote. "I confess I am impressed. He could fritter away his life on idleness and self-indulgence."

In the 1970s, with Britain's economy in dire straits, he used his 7,400 pounds Navy severance pay to fund community initiatives. Later, with cities torn by riots and rising unemployment, his Prince's Trust began helping disadvantaged young people start their own businesses.

"I would have been a blinding idiot if I hadn't paid some attention to this sort of thing. I remember thinking I'm sure there's something I can do to help," he said.

Of his greatest campaigning cause - the environment - he can now take solace that global leaders have come round to his demands that they address a climate change crisis.

At the COP26 United Nations conference held in Britain in 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden praised Charles' leadership, telling him that he got "the whole thing going".

Charles' son William said: "He's had a really rough ride on that, and I think he's been proven to being well ahead of the curve."

HAPPY IN HIS GARDEN

Away from royal duty or campaigning, Charles is happiest in the garden at his Highgrove home in west England, or, like his late mother, walking and fishing in the wild estates of the royal family's Scottish homes, where he also paints watercolours.

He enjoys hedgelaying and has written a children's book, "The Old Man of Lochnagar". He is also passionate about arts, especially the works of Shakespeare, opera and Leonard Cohen.

In private, he is fun with a "wicked sense of humour" but also short-tempered and demanding, aides said. They reject accusations that he insists on luxury, although they say he believes he must put on a regal show when the situation demands.

Some of those close to him say he is kind and hard-working, and friends and foes speak of his devotion to duty, attending to his papers until midnight most days.

"The man never stops. I mean when we were kids there were bags and bags and bags of work that the office just sent to him. We could barely even get to his desk to say goodnight to him." William said in a documentary to mark his father's 70th birthday.

Despite his long wait for the throne, the job is not something he often thought about, his wife Camilla said.

Asked if being king was something he talked about, she replied: "Not very much, no. It's just something that's going to happen."

Those are sentiments Charles himself has expressed.

"Regrettably it comes as a result of the death of your mother, of your parent, which is not so nice to say the least, so it's better not to think too much about it," he said in 2010.