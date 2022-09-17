    বাংলা

    Hasina: Queen Elizabeth was a 'mother figure', Commonwealth must do something fitting for her

    The Bangladesh prime minister suggests that the Commonwealth must do something fitting in remembrance of the late queen who dedicated her life to the forum over the years

    Recalling her personal memories with the late monarch of Britain, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called Queen Elizabeth II a "motherly figure".

    Hasina made the remarks when Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland paid a courtesy call on her at London's Hotel Claridge on Friday, according to a statement from her office.

    Suggesting the Commonwealth do something in memory of the late queen, the prime minister told Scotland that the Commonwealth must do something fitting for Queen Elizabeth II, who devoted her life to the forum over the years.

    The Commonwealth secretary-general paid tribute to the Queen for her abiding commitment to the Commonwealth and also expressed her confidence that the legacy would be carried forward by King Charles III as the new head of the Commonwealth.

    Hasina congratulated the secretary-general on her re-election during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda in June this year.

    Scotland praised Hasina's leadership and contributions to women's empowerment, child development, mental health issues, combating climate change and countering violent extremism.

    She also appreciated the prime minister's leadership in successfully managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Hasina gave a positive response to the secretary-general's suggestion on highlighting female leadership within the Commonwealth family on the occasion of International Women's Day.

    She also committed to partner with the Commonwealth to observe the "Year of Peace" and the "Year of Youth" through commemorative events next year.

    Scotland specifically mentioned Bangladesh's work in nature conservation and disaster management and invited the prime minister to demonstrate leadership in the Commonwealth's "Living Lands" initiative.

    In addition, she recalled Bangladesh's lead engagement with the organisation's "Blue Charter" initiative.

    The prime minister highlighted the importance of the Commonwealth’s economic development activities.

    She expressed satisfaction with the Commonwealth for working on promoting business-to-business connectivity.

