Hasina: Queen Elizabeth was a 'mother figure', Commonwealth must do something fitting for her

Recalling her personal memories with the late monarch of Britain, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called Queen Elizabeth II a "motherly figure".

Hasina made the remarks when Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland paid a courtesy call on her at London's Hotel Claridge on Friday, according to a statement from her office.

Suggesting the Commonwealth do something in memory of the late queen, the prime minister told Scotland that the Commonwealth must do something fitting for Queen Elizabeth II, who devoted her life to the forum over the years.