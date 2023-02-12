    বাংলা

    Bolsonaro mulls return to Brazil in coming weeks

    Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as the new president on Jan 1

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Feb 2023, 04:54 AM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2023, 04:54 AM

    Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday he plans to return to Brazil "in the coming weeks," after having spent more than a month in the United States.

    Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as the new president on Jan 1, and later applied for a six-month tourist visa to continue his stay in the United States.

    "There is no place like home ... We know Brazil is a fantastic country," Bolsonaro told a gathering of Brazilians in Boca Raton, a video posted online by broadcaster CNN showed.

    "I also want to return to Brazil. I intend to return to Brazil in the coming weeks."

    A swift return to Brazil could pose risks for Bolsonaro, who is accused of instigating a violent election denial movement in his home country.

    Brazil's Supreme Court has agreed to open an investigation into Bolsonaro for allegedly encouraging anti-democratic protests that ended in the storming of government buildings by his supporters in Brasilia.

    His plans to return were put in question after his lawyer told Reuters last month the former president would like to "enjoy being a tourist in the United States for a few months before deciding what his next step will be."

    Still, a US official with knowledge of the situation told Reuters this week that officials believe Bolsonaro will return to Brazil after the carnival festival, which ends on Feb 22.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rolando Alvarez, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and Esteli and critical of the Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, prays at a Catholic church where he is taking refuge alleging he had been targeted by the police, in Managua, Nicaragua May 20, 2022. REUTERS
    Nicaraguan Catholic bishop sentenced to decades in prison
    The sentence comes a day after Alvarez, a cleric and critic of President Daniel Ortega, declined to be expelled to the United States as part of a prisoner release
    A 1955 photo of James Dean.
    The brief, brilliant life of James Dean
    A rising star in Hollywood, Dean had all the makings of a legendary actor
    Maison Deschamps climbs Chase Tower in Phoenix, Arizona, US February 7, 2023 in this still image taken from social media video.
    Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
    Rescue workers met Maison Des Champs, known as the "Pro-Life Spider-Man," on the roof of the state's tallest building moments after he reached the top at about 10:45 am
    Director of Rijksmuseum Amsterdam Taco Dibbits looks at Vermeer's painting 'Mistress and Maid' at an exhibition bringing together 28 works by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer in Amsterdam, Netherlands Feb 6, 2023.
    Largest ever exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam
    Johannes Vermeer, the 17th-century Dutch master, was known for his expertise at rendering light and intimate household scenes

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher