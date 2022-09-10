Mandela and Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a 'warm friendship,' secretary recalls

Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a "warm friendship" with South Africa's President Nelson Mandela, who once joked about her weight on a visit to Buckingham Palace - an unheard of liberty attesting to the strong bond between the freedom fighter and the monarch, Mandela's private secretary said.

Mandela, who once sat in the same horse-drawn royal carriage with the queen passing through the streets of London, wore a suit during his first visit to Buckingham Palace in 1995, before adopting his signature bright African-inspired shirts that helped defy the rigid royal strictures reserved for other dignitaries when meeting the Queen.

"They had a very warm friendship," Zelda la Grange, Mandela's private secretary from 1994 to 2013, said Friday.