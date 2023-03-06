Impact of social media on body image

According to a Florida House Experience Health study, 87 percent of women and 65 percent of men compare themselves to others on social media. Regrettably, most users take extremely harmful measures to try to achieve those beauty standards. When this improbable standard isn’t reached, they consider themselves a failure for not living up to the standards of the ideal image of beauty. I say unlikely because most of the online content is highly edited and filtered with Photoshop to look perfect and attractive. A UK study found that 90 percent of young women use a filter or edit their photos. According to a 2017 Harris Poll, the global research company, nearly two-thirds of Americans edit their pictures before posting to become popular and successful. The image that gets posted does not represent a person’s true self

Photoshop and editing create a false fantasy world, causing users to be dissatisfied with their own bodies and looks. They become obsessed with doing anything to achieve the ideal image and ultimately fall victim to crash diets, eating disorders and low self-esteem. Of course, there are other causes of eating disorders, too, but this is one of the leading factors nowadays. This negative body image slowly leads to depression, mental stress, social anxiety and the use of harmful substances.

Alarmingly, 20 million people in America alone are estimated to suffer from eating-related disorders, and depressive symptoms in young adults increased by 63 percent between 2018 and 2019. In Canada, there was a 62 percent increase in eating disorders recorded between 2018–2019 and 2020, with researchers indicating the cause of the rise in social media use.

Dr Gemma Sharp, clinical psychologist and head of Monash University’s Body Image Research Group, says comparing users with these highly unrealistic body images can have far-reaching implications on their quality of life. “Body image is a crucial part of self-identity, so if our body image is negative, it impacts our overall self-perception, how we navigate the world, interact with people and do our jobs.”

Even editing one’s own images can affect how one perceives their body. According to research, taking and editing selfies is very harmful because it forces one to focus on and try to fix one’s imperfections.