China job ad sparks social media outcry over 'middle-age' unemployment

A job advertisement in China seeking cashiers aged 18 to 30 at a grocery store has ignited debate on social media about the perils of "middle-age unemployment", amid a scramble to fill jobs across age groups and energise a sluggish economy.

With tens of millions of college graduates set to join the workforce in the next few years, the nation of 1.4 billion is grappling with the threat of high youth unemployment, but people over 30 also face unrelenting pressure in finding jobs.

"It's not easy," said a commenter in the city of Ningbo in the eastern province of Zhejiang, posting on the Weibo social media platform, alongside a picture of a supermarket ad seeking the cashiers aged between 18 and 30.

"Do you think it is easy to find a job now?"

The anguished posting drew more than 140 million views and prompted 41,000 discussions, including many emotional comments.