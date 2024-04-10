When fans turn into foes: The dangers of misplaced online aggression

When we're overwhelmed by anger, we can lash out at the nearest target instead of pinpointing the exact cause. Occasionally, misdirecting our anger is an unconscious way of protecting ourselves. By directing the anger elsewhere, we avoid having to deal with the real motivation for our distress. It is important to recognise that displaced aggression often stems from unresolved emotional issues. Learning healthy ways to manage these emotions can help us avoid taking out our anger on the wrong person.



When someone is angry and acting inappropriately, resisting them may not have the best outcome. It may only fuel their rage and frustration, making the problem worse. But we can try to create a more positive and welcoming social media environment by understanding when our anger is misplaced and taking more care when interacting online.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.