    বাংলা

    When fans turn into foes: The dangers of misplaced online aggression

    The anonymity of social media allows people to lash out at any target, regardless of whether they deserve it

    Arpita
    Published : 10 April 2024, 01:29 PM
    Updated : 10 April 2024, 01:29 PM

    The world of social media is constantly changing, with emerging trends ranging from lighthearted goofs to full-blown controversies. Recently, a Bangladeshi clothing page named MEHER posted a picture of a young man named Rehan wearing a Punjabi on Facebook, sparking a flurry of objectifying comments from some female users. While the initial objectification is concerning, the situation took an unexpected turn when other girls, confused by the hype, directed their frustration at the model. This incident underscores a troubling aspect of social media behaviour - misplaced aggression.

    Misplaced aggression or displaced aggression occurs when someone experiencing negative emotions vents their anger or frustration onto someone unrelated to the source of their distress. In this case, rather than confronting the objectifying remarks head-on, the girls who were perplexed by Rehan's objectification ultimately turned their wrath on him. As he was easy to identify, he became the target of their annoyance and they began to bully him.

    Social media's anonymity can make it easy for people to lash out impulsively. The fast pace of online interactions and the text format can also make it difficult to fully understand the emotions of others and the intention behind their posts. This lack of context can lead to misunderstandings, fueling misplaced aggression. The consequences can be significant.

    Sometimes, the real source of our anger is someone we feel afraid to confront, like a boss or parent. Taking it out on someone else who seems "safer" is a release for this pent-up emotion without risking negative consequences.

    When we're overwhelmed by anger, we can lash out at the nearest target instead of pinpointing the exact cause. Occasionally, misdirecting our anger is an unconscious way of protecting ourselves. By directing the anger elsewhere, we avoid having to deal with the real motivation for our distress. It is important to recognise that displaced aggression often stems from unresolved emotional issues. Learning healthy ways to manage these emotions can help us avoid taking out our anger on the wrong person.

    When someone is angry and acting inappropriately, resisting them may not have the best outcome. It may only fuel their rage and frustration, making the problem worse. But we can try to create a more positive and welcoming social media environment by understanding when our anger is misplaced and taking more care when interacting online.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man looks into his mobile phone standing next to a roadside toy shop as election campaign posters of Awami League are seen in the background, ahead of the general election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan 5, 2024. REUTERS
    Trans Bangladeshis demand safety online
    Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram must do more to remove anti-LGBTQ+ content as hate spreads, activists say
    CTTC chief denies IS India head Farooqi was in Bangladesh
    IS India head was not in Bangladesh: CTTC
    According to Indian media reports, Haris Farooqi was arrested after entering India from Bangladesh
    People attend a job fair following the Lunar New Year holiday, in Beijing, China, February 23, 2024.
    China job ad sparks social media outcry over 'middle-age' unemployment
    The nation of 1.4 billion is grappling with the threat of high youth unemployment, but people over 30 also face unrelenting pressure in finding jobs
    Writer J.K. Rowling attends the British premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' movie in London, Britain, November 13, 2018.
    Transgender broadcaster reports JK Rowling to police over social media comments
    India Willoughby, who was Britain's first transgender newsreader, has accused Rowling of a "hate crime" over remarks the author posted on X

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor