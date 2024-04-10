When fans turn into foes: The dangers of misplaced online aggression

The world of social media is constantly changing, with emerging trends ranging from lighthearted goofs to full-blown controversies. Recently, a Bangladeshi clothing page named MEHER posted a picture of a young man named Rehan wearing a Punjabi on Facebook, sparking a flurry of objectifying comments from some female users. While the initial objectification is concerning, the situation took an unexpected turn when other girls, confused by the hype, directed their frustration at the model. This incident underscores a troubling aspect of social media behaviour - misplaced aggression.
Misplaced aggression or displaced aggression occurs when someone experiencing negative emotions vents their anger or frustration onto someone unrelated to the source of their distress. In this case, rather than confronting the objectifying remarks head-on, the girls who were perplexed by Rehan's objectification ultimately turned their wrath on him. As he was easy to identify, he became the target of their annoyance and they began to bully him.
Social media's anonymity can make it easy for people to lash out impulsively. The fast pace of online interactions and the text format can also make it difficult to fully understand the emotions of others and the intention behind their posts. This lack of context can lead to misunderstandings, fueling misplaced aggression. The consequences can be significant.
Sometimes, the real source of our anger is someone we feel afraid to confront, like a boss or parent. Taking it out on someone else who seems "safer" is a release for this pent-up emotion without risking negative consequences.
When we're overwhelmed by anger, we can lash out at the nearest target instead of pinpointing the exact cause. Occasionally, misdirecting our anger is an unconscious way of protecting ourselves. By directing the anger elsewhere, we avoid having to deal with the real motivation for our distress. It is important to recognise that displaced aggression often stems from unresolved emotional issues. Learning healthy ways to manage these emotions can help us avoid taking out our anger on the wrong person.
When someone is angry and acting inappropriately, resisting them may not have the best outcome. It may only fuel their rage and frustration, making the problem worse. But we can try to create a more positive and welcoming social media environment by understanding when our anger is misplaced and taking more care when interacting online.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.