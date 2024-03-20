China launches signal relay satellite for mission to moon's hidden side

LUNAR ORBIT

Queqiao-2's designed lifespan of at least eight years will allow it to support lunar missions beyond 2030, when China is expected to land its first astronauts on the moon.

The satellite is expected to enter an orbit that passes close to the moon's south pole, where China will construct its research outpost.

Queqiao-2's orbit will be highly elliptical, reaching as high as 8,600 km above its surface and enabling a communication link between Earth and the moon for more than eight hours, wrote its designer Zhang Lihua in a 2021 article in the journal Space: Science & Technology.

For the remainder of its roughly 12-hour orbit, Queqiao-2 will be as low as 300 km above the lunar surface.

Queqiao-2 will take over from the ageing Queqiao-1, launched in 2018.

Queqiao-1, which is a third as massive as Queqiao-2, was the first relay satellite deployed to the far side of the moon, supporting the Chang'e-4 mission.

The Queqiao-1, still operating despite a designed lifespan of five years, orbits a point in space about 70,000 km beyond the moon.

In 2019, Chang'e-4 was the first spacecraft to perform a soft landing on the far side of the moon, successfully delivering the robotic rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit in Chinese, to the surface. Yutu-2 is still in operation.