    বাংলা

    Doxxing and hate speech: Trans Bangladeshis demand safety online

    Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram must do more to remove anti-LGBTQ+ content as hate spreads, activists say

    Md Tahmid ZamiThomson Reuters Foundation
    Published : 28 March 2024, 07:37 AM
    Updated : 28 March 2024, 07:37 AM

    • Rise in anti-trans posts follows rights progress

    • Online abuse fuels offline safety fears

    • Activists want tougher action by social media platforms

    Transgender people in Bangladesh say social media platforms must do more to tackle hate speech, warning that an increase in transphobia online could threaten their safety in real life - and set back rights progress.

    In the early days of blogs and platforms such as Facebook, trans Bangladeshis embraced the online space to connect with each other, said Shaikh Md Mominul Islam, an activist who identifies as non-binary - neither a man or a woman.

    But an increase more recently in anti-trans social media posts has alarmed trans rights advocates in the country.

    "The digital space, which had earlier helped gender diverse people find their voice, has now turned into a precarious place to be," Islam told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

    In a country where same-sex sexual activity is illegal, trans people and hijras - members of a traditional third-gender community - remain marginalised in Bangladesh despite being recognised by the state as a third gender in 2013.

    They often live in poverty and have no opportunity for a proper education, much less a job, forcing many to beg or engage in sex work to survive.

    A government decision last year to roll out new school textbooks featuring a segment on trans people was hailed by LGBTQ+ campaigners as another sign of growing acceptance.

    But the measure caused a furore on social media, including a video that went viral of a part-time university teacher ripping pages out of the book in protest.

    The government responded by setting up a committee to review the books, fuelling fears among rights campaigners that anti-trans sentiment online could lead to rollbacks in real life.

    SAFE DIGITAL SPACE

    The backlash has also led trans people to fear for their personal safety, and revived memories of the 2016 murder of Xulhaz Mannan, a transgender rights activist.

    Ho Chi Minh Islam, the country's first transgender nurse and a human rights activist, left Bangladesh after she said her life was threatened by transphobic campaigns.

    Earlier in November last year, she was named to speak at an event at a local university, but then posts were made on social media platforms like Facebook opposing the inclusion of a trans woman - and she ended up excluded from the event.

    Since then, she has faced a flurry of hate and doxxing - the malicious posting of personal information - online as well as abuse in real life, and criticised social media platforms for not doing enough to remove harmful content.

    She said when she or her peers report hateful posts or videos on Facebook, more often than not they are told that the content did not violate its community standards.

    "Sometimes a few posts would be removed, but the key people who are known to campaign against transgender rights go on using these digital platforms for visibility," she said.

    A spokesperson for Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said the company has a dedicated LGBTQ+ Safety Page giving information about its policies and tools to help keep people safe on the platforms and resources on how to handle issues such as hate speech, bullying and harassment.

    The spokesperson added that it removes posts that violate hate speech rules, and investigates reports.

    "We will continue to take action wherever our policies are violated," the spokesperson added.

    But critics say more rigorous controls on hate speech are needed.

    Seuty Sabur, an anthropologist and researcher on gender issues at Bangladesh's BRAC University, said existing safeguards are patchy and inadequate.

    "When some hate speech is reported, it is possible for the platforms to see the spike and shut it down, but they often haven't done it," she said.

    Rasha Younes, senior researcher with the LGBT Rights Program at Human Rights Watch, said social media companies have a responsibility to safeguard users through more consistent enforcement and improvement of safety policies.

    A safer digital space would not only make trans Bangladeshis safer, it could also help them fight economic marginalisation, said Avaa Muskan Tithi, a trans entrepreneur who sells handicraft and eco-friendly fashion products online.

    "I want to grow my business, and open brick-and-mortar showrooms where I can employ more people, including those from the trans community - so that they can live with dignity," she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    People attend a job fair following the Lunar New Year holiday, in Beijing, China, February 23, 2024.
    China job ad sparks social media outcry over 'middle-age' unemployment
    The nation of 1.4 billion is grappling with the threat of high youth unemployment, but people over 30 also face unrelenting pressure in finding jobs
    Media placing too much importance on MV Abdullah, says foreign minister
    MV Abdullah getting too much focus in media: FM
    The media focus on the hijacking of the Bangladeshi cargo ship is having a negative impact, the foreign minister says
    Writer J.K. Rowling attends the British premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' movie in London, Britain, November 13, 2018.
    Transgender broadcaster reports JK Rowling to police over social media comments
    India Willoughby, who was Britain's first transgender newsreader, has accused Rowling of a "hate crime" over remarks the author posted on X
    Canada's Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani speaks about the Online Harms Act during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 26, 2024.
    Draft Canada law would force social media companies to quickly remove harmful content
    The bill would also sharply raise the penalties for those found guilty of advocating or promoting genocide

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin