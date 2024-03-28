Doxxing and hate speech: Trans Bangladeshis demand safety online

Rise in anti-trans posts follows rights progress

Online abuse fuels offline safety fears

Activists want tougher action by social media platforms

Transgender people in Bangladesh say social media platforms must do more to tackle hate speech, warning that an increase in transphobia online could threaten their safety in real life - and set back rights progress.

In the early days of blogs and platforms such as Facebook, trans Bangladeshis embraced the online space to connect with each other, said Shaikh Md Mominul Islam, an activist who identifies as non-binary - neither a man or a woman.

But an increase more recently in anti-trans social media posts has alarmed trans rights advocates in the country.

"The digital space, which had earlier helped gender diverse people find their voice, has now turned into a precarious place to be," Islam told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In a country where same-sex sexual activity is illegal, trans people and hijras - members of a traditional third-gender community - remain marginalised in Bangladesh despite being recognised by the state as a third gender in 2013.

They often live in poverty and have no opportunity for a proper education, much less a job, forcing many to beg or engage in sex work to survive.

A government decision last year to roll out new school textbooks featuring a segment on trans people was hailed by LGBTQ+ campaigners as another sign of growing acceptance.

But the measure caused a furore on social media, including a video that went viral of a part-time university teacher ripping pages out of the book in protest.

The government responded by setting up a committee to review the books, fuelling fears among rights campaigners that anti-trans sentiment online could lead to rollbacks in real life.