Media placing too much importance on MV Abdullah, says foreign minister

The media’s decision to put ‘too much importance’ on the hijacking of Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah and the kidnapping of its sailors by Somali pirates is having a negative impact, says Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.
“The hijackers are seeing what is being shown on Bangladeshi televisions as they have the chance to watch all the channels through satellite,” Hasan said at a media briefing at YNT Centre in Chattogram’s Dewanjee Pukur Lane area on Saturday.
“When the matter is given too much importance and the hijackers watch the reaction of the hostages' families, their position becomes more inflexible. That’s how the coverage is having a negative impact.”
Stating that the matter should be handled with more care, the minister said, “We aim to free the sailors and the ship. Dealing with the situation will be easier if we take on more responsibility from our respective perspectives.”
Hasan said the government is working to free the hijacked cargo ship and its crew, citing past incidents where a ship from the same company and its sailors were rescued after a hijacking after 100 days.
He hoped the combined efforts of all would safely bring the MV Abdullah and its crew back to the country.
The MV Abdullah, owned by Kabir Group’s unit SR Shipping, was hijacked by Somali pirates on Tuesday. The 23 sailors who were on board the ship during the incident are Bangladeshi.
The ship had set sail for the United Arab Emirates from Mozambique's Maputo port, carrying coal along the Indian Ocean. Under the control of pirates, it reached the coast of Somalia on Thursday and its location changed again on Friday.