Media placing too much importance on MV Abdullah, says foreign minister

The media’s decision to put ‘too much importance’ on the hijacking of Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah and the kidnapping of its sailors by Somali pirates is having a negative impact, says Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

“The hijackers are seeing what is being shown on Bangladeshi televisions as they have the chance to watch all the channels through satellite,” Hasan said at a media briefing at YNT Centre in Chattogram’s Dewanjee Pukur Lane area on Saturday.

“When the matter is given too much importance and the hijackers watch the reaction of the hostages' families, their position becomes more inflexible. That’s how the coverage is having a negative impact.”

Stating that the matter should be handled with more care, the minister said, “We aim to free the sailors and the ship. Dealing with the situation will be easier if we take on more responsibility from our respective perspectives.”