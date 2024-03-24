Secrets to live a happy life

A few simple strategies can help you to lead a happy life.

A genuine smile causes the brain to release dopamine, endorphins and serotonin. These lower anxieties increase feelings of happiness and well-being.

One of my daily habits is looking at the mirror just after waking up every morning, smiling and saying, ‘Yes, I am happy’. Believe me, it works.’ Try it and you will see the difference.

Greet and smile at people, even strangers. Their happy faces will result in feelings of happiness flowing through you.

Practising gratitude has a great impact on feelings of hope and happiness. Start your day by being grateful for anything that comes to your mind: Be thankful for being alive and express your gratitude to everyone who loves you and has done anything for you. Thank your Creator for having given you so much- the home, the food, the luxuries and above all this life.

Immerse yourself with positive energy. Look for all the beautiful things around you.

There are ups and downs in life - stop worrying. Constantly worrying creates anxiety about things that you can’t normally control. Supposing something bad happens to you. Think, ‘Something worse could have happened,’ or ‘Maybe some better things are coming my way.’ Believe me, the universe listens to positive thoughts.

Train your brain to banish toxic negative thoughts and nurture positivity Spend some time looking at the positives in your life every day. Your brain will start doing it automatically.

Be happy about your accomplishments. Take a moment to celebrate yourself every day. Doing so is a reminder that life is not only about suffering and hardships. This will increase your optimism and boost greater happiness.

Be kind to yourself. Many of us strive for perfection. No one is perfect, nor is life. Notice the beauty and grace in those imperfections. Rather than thinking of the failures and mistakes, focus on the positive things life has bestowed upon you.

Give sincere compliments to people, whenever you can. It’s an easy way to brighten someone’s day. It has a ripple effect-you will be surprised how happy you feel.

Several studies have found that generous people are happier compared to selfish people. Self-interest is natural. Focus on other people’s well-being too. Share your blessings. Be generous with your time and money. Give to those in need.

Meditate every day to improve focus. Through Mindful meditation, you will find peace and affirmation. Deep breathing exercises are also a form of meditation. Studies show that we experience feelings of contentment, and empathy right after meditation. It’s often been proven to be the single most effective way to live a permanently happier life.

Listen to music. It uplifts the spirit by causing the brain to release dopamine, generating high levels of happiness.

Live according to your personal values, core beliefs and goals. Then, align your lifestyle with those for an abundance of happiness.

People change. Reevaluate your goals. Let go of those goals that no longer attract you. Focus on building a career accordingly. It will keep you motivated and happy.

One of the best things to boost your happiness is to be yourself. Don’t depend on the approval of others; accept yourself for who you are.

Humans are social beings. Research shows that social relationships have a positive benefit on your mental health. One secret to happiness is surrounding yourself with happy and positive-minded people. Regularly connect with good friends. Share and celebrate the good things in your lives with an open mind. Even something as simple as texting, emailing or calling a friend can open doors of mutual good relationships and happiness.