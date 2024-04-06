'He was ours' - Seattle remembers Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his death

Journalist, author and Seattle music historian Charles Cross said he sees Cobain's life and talent, though cut short, as a profound gift from a "generational spokesperson."

“Yes, losing him at 27, so young and so in the prime of life, is a horrible tragedy,” said Cross, who knew Cobain and wrote the biography "Heavier than Heaven."

“But given how difficult his life was and how often suicide and drugs had been an issue, it's a miracle in the way we got as much of Kurt Cobain as we did," Cross said, adding that people of Seattle feel "an extra layer of grief."

"We felt like he was ours," Cross said.

While thumbing through photographs he took during the 1990s, some ultimately curated into a book about Nirvana, rock 'n' roll photographer Charles Peterson pondered Cobain and Nirvana’s legacy.

“For me personally, it's really about the music, and the power of the music and the staying power of it,” Peterson said. “I don't really think as a personality, as a celebrity, he would he would have that spot that he still maintains if it wasn't for the power and the voracity of the music."