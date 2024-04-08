    বাংলা

    Climate-warming gases being smuggled into Europe, investigation says

    The gases are hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), a range of chemicals used mostly for cooling in industry and retail

    David Stanway, Reuters
    Published : 8 April 2024, 04:15 AM
    Updated : 8 April 2024, 04:15 AM

    Large amounts of climate-warming refrigerant gases from China and Turkey are being smuggled illegally into Europe, undermining a global pact to phase them out, a report by the London-based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) said on Monday.

    The gases are hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), a range of chemicals used mostly for cooling in industry and retail, which do not damage the ozone layer like other banned refrigerants, but as greenhouse gases can be several thousand times more potent than carbon dioxide.

    Despite commitments to reduce HFC use, law enforcement agencies across the European Union are struggling to keep track of illicit shipments entering via Turkey, Russia or Ukraine, with smugglers resorting to increasingly sophisticated tactics to evade detection, the EIA said following a two-year undercover investigation.

    "It's still pretty easy to find illegal HFCs in the European market," said Fin Walravens, a senior EIA campaigner. "There are signs that traders are adapting their methods, that they are getting a bit of savvy trying to evade authorities."

    "If you can sneak in the most polluting, nastiest gas, you're basically getting the biggest buck."

    As part of the 2016 Kigali amendment to the Montreal Protocol, European and other industrial countries are committed to slash HFC use by 85% from 2012 to 2036. To make the phase-down happen, authorised HFC producers and consumers are assigned quotas that are reduced gradually.

    But with demand still strong, the phase-downs have driven up prices, creating incentives for smugglers - many of whom are also licensed traders - to make more supply available, the report showed.

    "It is so much easier if you're licensed to just exceed your quota: it is so hard to prove," said Walravens. "The phase-down is meant to make HFCs expensive and make people think alternatives are better and more cost effective, but if illegal trade comes in and is sold at half the price, the whole system crumbles."

    Large amounts of climate-warming refrigerant gases from China and Turkey are being smuggled illegally into Europe, undermining a global pact to phase them out, a report by the London-based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) said on Monday.

    The gases are hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), a range of chemicals used mostly for cooling in industry and retail, which do not damage the ozone layer like other banned refrigerants, but as greenhouse gases can be several thousand times more potent than carbon dioxide.

    Despite commitments to reduce HFC use, law enforcement agencies across the European Union are struggling to keep track of illicit shipments entering via Turkey, Russia or Ukraine, with smugglers resorting to increasingly sophisticated tactics to evade detection, the EIA said following a two-year undercover investigation.

    "It's still pretty easy to find illegal HFCs in the European market," said Fin Walravens, a senior EIA campaigner. "There are signs that traders are adapting their methods, that they are getting a bit of savvy trying to evade authorities."

    "If you can sneak in the most polluting, nastiest gas, you're basically getting the biggest buck."

    As part of the 2016 Kigali amendment to the Montreal Protocol, European and other industrial countries are committed to slash HFC use by 85% from 2012 to 2036. To make the phase-down happen, authorised HFC producers and consumers are assigned quotas that are reduced gradually.

    But with demand still strong, the phase-downs have driven up prices, creating incentives for smugglers - many of whom are also licensed traders - to make more supply available, the report showed.

    "It is so much easier if you're licensed to just exceed your quota: it is so hard to prove," said Walravens. "The phase-down is meant to make HFCs expensive and make people think alternatives are better and more cost effective, but if illegal trade comes in and is sold at half the price, the whole system crumbles."

    RELATED STORIES
    Microsoft Teams app is seen on the smartphone placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021.
    Microsoft to separate Teams and Office globally
    The European Commission has been investigating Microsoft's tying of Office and Teams since a 2020 complaint by Salesforce-owned competing workspace messaging app Slack
    A girl is all smiles after getting water. Photo: tanvir ahammed
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Happiness may seem a fleeting emotion but it’s within your reach
    Lawmakers vote during the second reading of Safeguarding National Security Bill, also referred to as Basic Law Article 23, at the Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, in Hong Kong, China March 19, 2024.
    EU, UN criticise new Hong Kong security law
    "It is alarming that such consequential legislation was rushed through the legislature through an accelerated process,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk
    Photo Credit: Museum of Broken Relationships/Facebook
    Scabs, axes and heartache: Zagreb museum champions lost love for Valentines Day
    The privately run Museum of Broken Relationships has thousands of pieces, some ordinary, some odd, each an emblem of a dying romance

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp