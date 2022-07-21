Drawing South Asia into the US defence perimeter

The OHCHR's draft report on Bangladesh had said that on Feb 21, 2022, Special Procedures Mandate holders addressed allegations of intimidation and harassment of relatives of disappeared persons, human rights defenders and civil society organisations. It alleged that between December 2021 and February 2022, the authorities "raided" some homes of the disappeared and intimidated the relatives. On Mar 14, 2022 the mandate holders called on the authorities to cease "reprisals" against the relatives for talking to the mandate holders as this could have a "chilling effect" on others wanting to testify. The Bangladesh government replied that it was investigating, along with the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, 76 cases. Since it did not have any data on the said cases, it had to visit these homes to get information. There was no ulterior motive. On Feb 5, 2022, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the media that "certain UN bodies transmitted to the government an inaccurate list of disappeared people."