How safe is the online space for women and girls?

WHAT IS CYBER-HARASSMENT?

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) defines cyber harassment as the type of harassment that occurs using digital technology in the online space. It can happen on social media, messaging and gaming platforms, and mobile phones.

Repetitive behaviour, such as spreading lies against someone, sending embarrassing photos or posting video clips, sending abusive or threatening messages or images, and distributing offensive content through opening fake accounts in others’ names, falls under cyber harassment and bullying.

The sudden increase in cyber-harassment is primarily due to free access to modern devices and social media. Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, IMO and other social media platforms allow us to navigate the virtual world with hardly any oversight or monitoring. Adolescents, an age group usually vulnerable and susceptible to manipulation, enter and sail through the virtual world, often without parental supervision and control. In urban and rural areas, young girls are groomed, coaxed and often intimidated by their partners to share their private photos and videos, eventually leading them to become victims of vicious cyber crimes, threats and blackmail.

The Police Cyber Support for Women was launched in November 2020. A total of 17,280 women contacted the unit in the first year. All of them were victims of cyber-harassment and bullying in one way or other. Last year, the Cyber Crime Investigation division worked with more than 900 cases in Dhaka, where women were found to be more susceptible to becoming victims of ‘sextortion,’ i.e. blackmailing with intimate photographs or videos.