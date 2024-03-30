Tangail Awami League leader Golam Kibria accused of raping college student in Dhaka

Golam Kibria aka Boro Monir, an Awami League leader in Tangail, has been accused of raping a college student in Dhaka.

The student was rescued by the police from Kibria's apartment in the Priyanka City residential area under the Turag Police Station's jurisdiction on Friday night, following a distress call made to the 999 emergency service.

It is alleged that she was forcibly taken to the apartment at gunpoint and raped.

Kibria, however, had fled the scene before the police arrived.

On Saturday, Mustafa Anwar, the chief of Turag Police Station, confirmed that a rape complaint had been lodged against the Awami League leader.

“The victim is currently under our protection and we are preparing to file the case.”