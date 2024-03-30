Tangail Awami League leader Golam Kibria accused of raping college student in Dhaka

Golam Kibria aka Boro Monir, an Awami League leader in Tangail, has been accused of raping a college student in Dhaka.
The student was rescued by the police from Kibria's apartment in the Priyanka City residential area under the Turag Police Station's jurisdiction on Friday night, following a distress call made to the 999 emergency service.
It is alleged that she was forcibly taken to the apartment at gunpoint and raped.
Kibria, however, had fled the scene before the police arrived.
On Saturday, Mustafa Anwar, the chief of Turag Police Station, confirmed that a rape complaint had been lodged against the Awami League leader.
“The victim is currently under our protection and we are preparing to file the case.”
The victim's father alleged that his daughter was raped at gunpoint on Friday night in a car, following an interaction on Facebook. He has demanded justice for his daughter.
Kibria, who is the elder brother of Tangail-2 MP Soto Monir, is currently out on bail in connection with a previous rape case, in which Kibria's wife, Nigar Aftab, was also implicated.
The case was filed by the victim at the Tangail Sadar Police Station on Apr 5 last year.
The case documents reveal that the victim approached Boro Monir for help with a property dispute within her family. Kibria promised to help and later invited her to his apartment on Dec 17, 2022, to discuss the matter further.
According to the victim, Kibria raped her at the flat, confiscated her mobile phone, and locked her in a room, while threatening to kill her if she disclosed the incident.
The victim claimed she was raped multiple times under the threat of exposure using photographs taken during the first assault.
She also stated that as a result of the rape, she became pregnant. When she informed Kibria, he allegedly pressured and threatened her to terminate the pregnancy.
On Mar 29, last year, Kibria allegedly confined the victim again and raped her, with his wife Nigar Aftab also accused of assaulting the victim during this incident.
Following the birth of her child, the victim sought legal action. On May 15, Kibria's bail petition was rejected by the Tangail's Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mahmudul Mohsin, who sent him to jail.
Kibria later sought bail from the High Court, which requested a DNA test report comparing Kibria and the child. The report, submitted to the Appellate Division on Oct 9, indicated that Kibria was not the father of the child, leading to his bail approval.
However, the victim was found dead, with her body hanging from the ceiling, on Nov 18 last year.