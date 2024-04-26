The glitch in Japan's plans to bolster US defence

As the United States faces security threats across the globe, its close ally Japan has committed to stepping up as a trusted defence partner - but Tokyo's cyber and information security vulnerabilities remain a concern, officials and experts say.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is overseeing a once-unthinkable military build-up, told the US Congress this month that Tokyo was committed to helping its partner counter challenges ranging from Russia's war in Ukraine to an increasingly assertive China.

That came as the allies announced new areas of military cooperation, including tapping Japan's industrial capacity to bolster defence production and possibly developing new technologies with AUKUS security partners Australia and Britain.

But Tokyo has suffered high-profile hacks in recent years that have shut down its biggest port, breached servers at its leading defence contractor, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and even infiltrated the government's own cybersecurity centre. Although Japan is not alone in being targeted by such attacks, they have elevated long-held concerns over whether Tokyo can fully support its security partners.

"It's really been an Achilles heel for Japan and the US," said Mark Manantan, director of cybersecurity and critical technologies at the Pacific Forum think tank in Hawaii.

Japan faces an uphill battle in creating the systems and finding the people it needs to plug these vulnerabilities, officials and experts say.

Dennis Blair, the former US director of national intelligence, travelled to Tokyo in 2022 to address lawmakers and journalists, telling them Japan's weak cyber defences were the biggest liability in the countries' security alliance.