Insurers juggle rise in claims in India's Bengaluru floods aftermath

India's insurance providers are bracing for a massive rise in claims for damaged cars and property as floodwaters start receding in India's tech hub Bengaluru, with initial estimates showing losses running into millions of rupees.

Three days of heavy rainfall from Sept 5 saw homes and offices in Bengaluru's IT corridor flooded, sparking chaos and raising questions over poor urban planning. Luxury cars and homes were submerged and some millionaires had to evacuate their homes.

Now, as residents start evaluating their losses, many were gearing up for delays in assessments by insurance companies because of the number of claims being filed.