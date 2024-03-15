    বাংলা

    India's Mamata Banerjee leaves hospital with stitches after fall at home

    The 69-year-old suffered a severe injury to her forehead after a fall at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 March 2024, 04:59 AM
    Updated : 15 March 2024, 04:59 AM

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been discharged from hospital after being treated for a head injury suffered during a fall at her residence in Kolkata’s Kalighat.

    The All India Trinamool Congress confirmed the news of her injury on Thursday by sharing several photos of the chief minister, who was seen lying on a hospital bed with blood dripping from a deep cut on her forehead.

    The 69-year-old leader was rushed to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where she got stitches to stop the bleeding.

    The chief minister was later discharged from the hospital after undergoing several tests for the injury, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

    Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to X to wish her a speedy recovery following the accident.

    A video of the chief minister was also seen circulating on social media where she was seen being carried to the hospital’s Neurosciences Department in a wheelchair with a bandage on her forehead.

