India's Mamata Banerjee leaves hospital with stitches after fall at home

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been discharged from hospital after being treated for a head injury suffered during a fall at her residence in Kolkata’s Kalighat.

The All India Trinamool Congress confirmed the news of her injury on Thursday by sharing several photos of the chief minister, who was seen lying on a hospital bed with blood dripping from a deep cut on her forehead.

The 69-year-old leader was rushed to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where she got stitches to stop the bleeding.